Apples And Bananas Lands Goffs Million for O’Brien & Browne McMonagle

Apples And Bananas (5/2) won the Goffs Million at The Curragh on Saturday for trainer Joseph O’Brien and stable jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Carrying the colours of MacLennan, Shanahan, Magnier and Smith, the two-year-old son of Wootton Bassett battled with race favourite Antelope Canyon (5/4 favourite) and Wayne Lordan inside the final furlong of the race, with the former getting the upper hand by a head.

Despite a stewards’ inquiry being called, the result remained unchanged.

Joseph O’Brien also provided the third and fourth place finishers with Celtic Motif (16/1) and Valencia (9/1) respectively.

Celtic Motif, in the hands of Mikey Sheehy, was three lengths behind the runner-up, but had a length and a half in hand on his stable companion, Valencia and Chris Hayes.

