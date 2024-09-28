Chris Hayes and Bolo Neighs win Goffs 500 at The Curragh

Chris Hayes won the Goffs 500 at The Curragh this afternoon aboard Bolo Neighs (5/1).

The Ralph Beckett-handled horse was a most impressive seven-length winner as he led home a 1-2 for the visitors.

The two-year-old son of Coulsty stayed on the stand side rail, and comfortably beat Mollie Foster (5/1) and Saffie Osborne – the runner-up trained by Ed Walker.

Jack Davison’s Lightning Bear (4/1) was best of the Irish, with Sunglow (12/1) from the Paddy Twomey stable next home, under Billy Lee.

