Weekend Club GAA Review – Lots of shock results

Shock Exit for St Brigid’s as Pádraig Pearses Triumph in Roscommon Quarter-Final Thriller

All-Ireland club football finalists St Brigid’s have been dumped out of the Roscommon championship at the quarter-final stage after Pádraig Pearses prevailed on a scoreline of 0-15 to 0-13 after extra-time.

Having led 0-06 to 0-03 at half-time, Pearses found themselves three down after 22 minutes of the second half, with player of the match Paul Carey the key man as he hauled his side back into the game. Declan Kenny stepped up with an equaliser in the 31st minute of the second half to take the game to extra-time.

Carey continued his form with three quick scores in the opening period of extra time to ensure Pearses led by two at the break, but Brigid’s refused to lie down. Niall Daly and Brian Stack pointed to leave the bare minimum between the sides while Conor Daly was black-carded for Pearses.

With Brigid’s off-target from a late 45, Kenny struck for the final score of the game, courtesy of a free, to send his team through to the last four of the championship.

Sixmilebridge Knock Out Defending Champions Clonlara to Advance in Clare Hurling Championship

Clonlara\’s Clare hurling title defence came to an end as Sixmilebridge emerged victorious 2-18 to 0-21 at Cusack Park in Ennis. Bridge, chasing a first Canon Hamilton Cup in four years, led from start to finish and join neighbours Cratloe, Feakle, and Inagh-Kilnamona in the semi-finals.

Kilmallock Edge Out Patrickswell in Tight Limerick Hurling Battle

In the Limerick hurling championship, a late goal from Gavin Carey wasn\’t enough as Patrickswell were defeated by Kilmallock 1-16 to 0-23 at Rathkele in their group fixture. Both sides are through to the quarter-final stage, while elsewhere Ahane proved far too strong for Doon, and Na Piarsaigh had nine points to spare over Mungret/St Paul\’s.

Imokilly Defeat Fr O\’Neills to Reach Cork SHC Semi-Finals

Imokilly finished strong to see off the challenge of Fr O\’Neills in the Cork SHC quarter-final at Midleton. The divisional side progresses into the semi-final meeting with Blackrock. On a game that lacked quality, if not endeavour at times, both free-takers were key, with Cork forward Declan Dalton of Fr O’Neills finishing with 1-12 and his Imokilly counterpart Jack Leahy concluding with 0-08 to his name.

Clough-Ballacolla Topple Champions Camross in Laois SHC Semi-Final

There will be new county hurling champions in Laois this year as holders Camross were eliminated by Clough-Ballacolla at the penultimate stage. Despite playing with the breeze in the opening half, they led by just a point at the interval as Clough-Ballacolla reeled off half a dozen points on the spin. A Stephen Bergin goal in the second half put them on their way, winning out 1-20 to 2-13.

Castleblayney Retain Monaghan SHC Title with Win Over Inniskeen

Having scuppered Castleblayney\’s seven-in-a-row bid in last year’s Monaghan SHC final, Inniskeen were unable to repeat the trick as early goals from Brian McGuigan and Thomas Hughes and 11 points from Niall Garland ensured Castleblayney retained their title in Latton on a scoreline of 2-20 to 0-11.

Dunboyne Upset Summerhill in Meath SFC Quarter-Final

Summerhill\’s defence of their Meath SFC came to an end at the quarter-final stage as underdogs Dunboyne, who played with 14 men for the entire second half, prevailed in Navan. Level in second-half stoppage time, Dunboyne goalkeeper Liam Byrne clipped a 63rd-minute free from long distance to nudge the 2021 finalists ahead before a palmed Craig Lowndes effort wrapped up the win on a 1-15 to 0-14 scoreline.

Rathvilly and Palatine Set for Carlow SFC Final Showdown

A Shane O\’Neill free deep into injury-time proved to be the decisive score as Rathvilly edged out Old Loughlin at Netwatch Cullen Park to reach the Carlow SFC final. They will face Palatine in a fortnight for the right to be crowned county champions.

Clonmel Commercials Cruise into Tipperary SFC Semi-Finals

Clonmel Commercials\’ bid for a three-in-a-row of Tipperary SFC titles stayed on track with a resounding 1-12 to 0-06 win over Ballina in the quarter-final at The Ragg on Sunday.

