Munster vs Connacht URC Showdown: Team News, Stats, and Predicted Outcome | #MUNvCON

The highly anticipated United Rugby Championship clash between Munster and Connacht at Thomond Park is set to be a thrilling encounter. With team news, key stats, and a predicted scoreline, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game!

Match Details

Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick

Thomond Park, Limerick Kick-Off: 17:30 (IRE & UK) / 18:30 (ITA & SA)

17:30 (IRE & UK) / 18:30 (ITA & SA) Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Chris Busby (IRFU) Broadcast: RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby, URC.tv

Team News

Munster

Jean Kleyn returns to the starting lineup after a 10-month injury layoff. Munster’s pack looks formidable with Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett adding to their physicality.

Starting XV: Mike Haley, Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly, Billy Burns, Craig Casey, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (CAPT), John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Mike Haley, Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly, Billy Burns, Craig Casey, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (CAPT), John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Seán O’Brien.

Connacht

Ben Murphy, Josh Ioane, and Piers O’Conor are set to make their Connacht debuts. Head coach Pete Wilkins has named a strong lineup, with Cian Prendergast captaining the side.

Starting XV: Santiago Cordero, Mack Hansen, Piers O’Conor, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton, Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier, Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast (CAPT).

Santiago Cordero, Mack Hansen, Piers O’Conor, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton, Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier, Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast (CAPT). Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, Oisín Dowling, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, Sean Jansen.

Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, Oisín Dowling, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, Sean Jansen. Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins said: “We can’t wait to get the season going. It was a shorter and more intense pre-season than last year, with three productive games in the last few weeks, so now it’s about delivering what I believe we’re capable of. We’re very fortunate to have over 40 players available to us. This has helped drive standards in training and competition for places, and gives us a nice challenge reducing the group to a matchday 23. We know what to expect from Munster and Thomond Park, so it’s a brilliant opportunity for us to start the year on a positive note.”

Key Matchup

The battle between Munster’s experienced forward pack and Connacht’s dynamic back row could be decisive. Watch out for Jean Kleyn’s physicality against Cian Prendergast’s versatility and leadership.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

Munster have a dominant home record against Connacht, with their last loss in Limerick coming in 2015. Despite some close encounters, Munster’s strength at Thomond Park gives them the edge.

Statistical Insights

Munster’s URC Win Rate: 62.23%

62.23% Connacht’s URC Win Rate: 40.50%

40.50% Top Scorers: Jack Crowley (Munster, 115 points), JJ Hanrahan (Connacht, 111 points)

Jack Crowley (Munster, 115 points), JJ Hanrahan (Connacht, 111 points) Top Try Scorers: Shane Daly (Munster, 6 tries), Caolin Blade (Connacht, 6 tries)

Predicted Outcome

Munster’s home advantage and depth in experience are likely to see them secure a victory in this tightly contested affair. Connacht’s attacking flair will challenge them and it could edge it.

Predicted Score: Munster 27-34 Connacht

Total Points: 61

Don’t miss the action live on RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby, and URC.tv! Stay tuned for post-match analysis and player interviews.

