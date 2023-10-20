Paddington vs Tahiyra: The Ultimate Showdown on Champions Day

Two Irish superstars clash for the first time in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in AScot this Saturday

Paddington and Tahiyra have dominated the mile division this year, winning four Group 1s each. But they have never met on the track, until now. On Saturday, they will face each other in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the highlight of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot. This is a race that every racing fan has been waiting for. A clash of two titans, both at the peak of their powers. Who will emerge victorious in this epic duel?

Is Tahiyra ready to shine on any ground

Tahiyra, the fun-loving filly trained by Dermot Weld, has been sensational this season. She won the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, beating some of the best fillies in Europe. She then followed up with a stunning victory in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown in September, beating her older rivals with ease. Weld is confident that his star miler is in the form of her life, but he has one concern: the ground. He told Racing Post that he would prefer the ground to be no softer than yielding to soft, as Tahiyra loves to bounce off the top of the ground. However, he also said that he is looking forward to Saturday and that Tahiyra is in super order. He praised her pace and versatility, saying that she can handle any distance from six furlongs to a mile and a quarter.

Paddington bids farewell to racing in the UK

Paddington, the brilliant colt trained by Aidan O’Brien, has been equally impressive this year. He won the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace Stakes on soft ground, showing his toughness and stamina. He then proved his class and speed by winning the Sussex Stakes on good ground, beating some of the best milers in the world. O’Brien revealed that Paddington may be running his last race in the UK on Saturday, as he is likely to retire to stud next year. He told At the Races that Paddington is a very valuable horse and that he goes like a miler, even though he can win over longer distances. O’Brien also said that he expects a very strong and competitive race on Saturday, but that he is looking forward to it. He described Paddington as a strong horse who quickens very well.

Other Irish contenders on Champions Day

Paddington and Tahiyra are not the only Irish horses who will be competing on Champions Day. O’Brien has a strong team of runners, including Point Lonsdale 40/1 in the Champion Stakes, Broome 33/1 and Kyprios 5/4 in the Long Distance Cup, and Jackie Oh 7/2 and Red Riding Hood 80/1 in the Fillies and Mares Stakes. Other Irish trainers who will be represented on Saturday include Willie Mullins, who has Stratum 66/1 in the Long Distance Cup, Joseph O’Brien, who has Above The Curve 9/1 in the Champion Stakes, Henry de Bromhead, who has Term of Endearment 10/1 in the Champion Stakes, and Jessica Harrington, who has Ocean Quest 25/1 in the Sprint Stakes. The final race of the day, the Balmoral Handicap, will see Weld’s Coeur d’Or 12/1 fly the Irish flag in a competitive field.

Don’t miss this historic day of racing

QIPCO British Champions Day is one of the most prestigious and exciting days of racing in the world. It features six top-class races, with some of the best horses and jockeys in action. But the race that everyone is talking about is the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, where Paddington and Tahiyra will finally meet for the first time. This is a race that could decide who is the best miler in Europe, if not the world.

