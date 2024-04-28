HomeGAADonegal beat Tyrone to reach 2024 Ulster Final - Teams and Scorers
Donegal beat Tyrone to reach 2024 Ulster Final – Teams and Scorers

By JoeNa Connacht
11

Donegal Edges Out Tyrone in Extra-Time Thriller to Reach Ulster SFC Final

Donegal Secures Ulster SFC Final Spot with Gritty Performance

Donegal secured a spot in the Ulster SFC final for the first time since 2020 after defeating Tyrone 0-18 to 0-16 in an extra-time match at Celtic Park. The thrilling contest, watched by 14,714 spectators, saw Donegal chase the game for much of the match but ultimately prevail with key scores from Paddy McBrearty and Shane O’Donnell in the closing stages.

Key Performances and Strategies

Jason McGee’s towering performance in midfield was pivotal for Donegal, helping them withstand Tyrone’s attacks and secure a title showdown with Armagh on May 12 in Clones. Donegal faced a pre-match setback when goalkeeper Shaun Patton was ruled out due to injury, with Gavin Mulreany stepping in as a replacement.

Tyrone’s approach of conceding opposition kick-outs allowed Donegal to build from the back, but Tyrone’s strong defensive setup made it challenging for Donegal to find scoring opportunities. Tyrone capitalized on counter-attacks, with Darren McCurry and Darragh Canavan scoring early on.

Donegal’s Resurgence

Donegal struggled early on but came out transformed in the second half, with Jason McGee scoring twice in the first five minutes. As Donegal’s energy levels increased, they managed to blunt Tyrone’s press, with a superb team effort resulting in a delightful score from O’Donnell.

Donegal’s overlapping runs and dynamic midfield play allowed them to regain control and close the gap. By the 48th minute, the match was tied, and Donegal’s persistence paid off in the later stages.

Extra-Time Drama and Donegal’s Triumph

As the match extended into extra time, Jeaic McKelvey scored for Donegal, but Tyrone quickly regained the lead through McKernan. The teams remained neck and neck, but Niall O’Donnell surged through to punch over the lead point, giving Donegal a 0-17 to 0-16 advantage.

In the end, Donegal’s resilience and ability to withstand Tyrone’s challenges secured their victory and a spot in the Ulster SFC final against Armagh. The intense battle left fans eagerly anticipating the final, with Donegal’s strong performance offering promise for the upcoming showdown.

Scorers for Donegal: O Gallen 0-3 (3f), N O’Donnell, C Thompson, J McGee, D O Baoill, P McBrearty (1f) 0-2 each, P Mogan, C McGonagle, B McCole, J McKelvey, S O’Donnell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: D Canavan 0-4 (1f, 1m), N Morgan 0-3 (3f), D McCurry (2f), C Daly, M McKernan 0-2 each, C McShane, S O’Donnell, M Donnelly 0-1 each.

Donegal: G Mulreany; M Curran, B McCole, C Moore; R McHugh, C McGonagle, P Mogan; J Magee, M Langan; S O’Donnell, C Thompson, D O Baoill; P McBrearty, O Gallen, N O’Donnell.

Subs: A Doherty for McBrearty (HT), J Brennan for O Baoill (49), J McKelvey for Curran (74), McBrearty for Doherty (71), O Baoill for Moore (71), Doherty for Gallen (81).

Tyrone: N Morgan; C Devlin, P Hampsey, M McKernan; S O’Donnell, M Donnelly, N Devlin; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Daly, K McGeary, M O’Neill; D McCurry, D Canavan, C McShane.

Subs: A Clarke for C Devlin (40), B Cullen for McGeary (62), R Canavan for O’Neill (75), A Donaghy for McShane (87), C Donnelly for Kilpatrick (88).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

