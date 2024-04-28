HomeGAASam Maguire & Tailteann Cup Seedings 2024 - Fixtures & Start Times
GAA

Sam Maguire & Tailteann Cup Seedings 2024 – Fixtures & Start Times

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

GAA Announces Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup Seedings

The GAA has announced the seedings for the group stage draws in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups. The draws are set to take place on Tuesday, April 30th, at 3 pm, and will be broadcast live on GAA.ie (GAANOW) and available on the @OfficialGAA social media channels.

Draw Presentation and Conduct

Gráinne Mc Elwain will present the draws, while Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns and Feargal McGill, GAA Director of Player, Club, and Games Administration, will conduct the draws.

Seedings for Sam Maguire Cup

– **1st Seeds**: Galway / Mayo, Clare / Kerry, Dublin / Louth, Armagh / Donegal
– **2nd Seeds**: Galway / Mayo, Clare / Kerry, Dublin / Louth, Armagh / Donegal
– **3rd Seeds**: Derry, Tyrone, Roscommon, Monaghan
– **4th Seeds**: Cavan, Cork, Meath, Westmeath

Seedings for Tailteann Cup

– **1st Seeds**: Down, Fermanagh, Kildare, Sligo
– **2nd Seeds**: Antrim, Offaly, Laois, Leitrim
– **3rd Seeds**: Wicklow, Limerick, Wexford, Longford
– **4th Seeds**: Carlow, Tipperary, London, Waterford

Click here for list of Sport on TV

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Donegal beat Tyrone to reach 2024 Ulster Final – Teams and Scorers
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie