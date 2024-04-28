GAA Announces Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup Seedings

The GAA has announced the seedings for the group stage draws in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups. The draws are set to take place on Tuesday, April 30th, at 3 pm, and will be broadcast live on GAA.ie (GAANOW) and available on the @OfficialGAA social media channels.

Draw Presentation and Conduct

Gráinne Mc Elwain will present the draws, while Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns and Feargal McGill, GAA Director of Player, Club, and Games Administration, will conduct the draws.

Seedings for Sam Maguire Cup

– **1st Seeds**: Galway / Mayo, Clare / Kerry, Dublin / Louth, Armagh / Donegal

– **2nd Seeds**: Galway / Mayo, Clare / Kerry, Dublin / Louth, Armagh / Donegal

– **3rd Seeds**: Derry, Tyrone, Roscommon, Monaghan

– **4th Seeds**: Cavan, Cork, Meath, Westmeath

Seedings for Tailteann Cup

– **1st Seeds**: Down, Fermanagh, Kildare, Sligo

– **2nd Seeds**: Antrim, Offaly, Laois, Leitrim

– **3rd Seeds**: Wicklow, Limerick, Wexford, Longford

– **4th Seeds**: Carlow, Tipperary, London, Waterford

