Video Replay – Mystical Power digs deep for Mullins’

Mystical Power showcased his exceptional pedigree, battling to victory in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.

Mystical POWER 💪 Aintree winner Mystical Power comes home strongly to run down the game Firefox in the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle and bag his second top-flight win. It's Mullins and McManus again! 🟢🟡⚪️@KPMG | @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/Voezrn4gwr — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 30, 2024

As the offspring of record-breaking stallion Galileo and Punchestown and Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner Annie Power, the five-year-old demonstrated stellar form under champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Stablemate Ile Atlantique set the pace early on, but Firefox took the lead as they turned for home. The eye-catching Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Slade Steel, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, closed in, while Mark Walsh guided Mystical Power to rally. Firefox briefly surged ahead near the last hurdle, but Walsh coaxed Mystical Power to a strong finish, justifying the 2/1 favorite odds. Firefox secured second place, while Slade Steel finished in third.

“He’s been improving all season,” Mullins remarked. “Mark said he was going as fast as he could going into the last bend, but then the race turned into a staying contest. Mystical Power outstayed the competition with a strong final jump.”

The 2024 Punchestown Festival began with Georgie Benson riding Peter Flood-trained Knockiel Synge to victory in the Kildare Hunt Club Chase Ladies’ Cup, securing a 20/1 win. The Full Circle Series for horses rated 130 or lower also delivered results, with Tom Lacey training winner Tune In A Box and third-placed Montregard.

“It was my formwork assistant who suggested the series,” Lacey shared. “The conditions seemed perfect for our horses, and targeting the qualifiers proved to be a smart move.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com