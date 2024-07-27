HomeNewsJordan Coyle and For Gold win at 4* Summer Showcase in The...
Jordan Coyle and For Gold win at 4* Summer Showcase in The Netherlands

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Jordan Coyle and For Gold win in The Netherlands on Friday. Credit: LGCT.

Derry’s Jordan Coyle secured top spot in Friday’s 4* Grand Prix Qualifier on day one of the Summer Festival 2: Summer Showcase at the Longines Tops International Arena in The Netherlands.

Jordan Coyle, who claimed a victory earlier in the day in the CSI2* Big Tour 1.45m class, Coyle was on the hunt for another win.

Riding full speed across the grass arena, he stopped the clock at 65.45 seconds, taking the lead with his 13 year old bay gelding For Gold. When asked about his win, Coyle explained that he had a good feeling in the arena, saying:

“It’s always nice to win. I think he jumped very well today.” He went on to say, “It’s my first time competing in Europe other than the Dublin Horse Show. It’s really fantastic here. I would like to win all the classes this weekend. I actually have some very good horses here. So fingers crossed!”

 

 

 

 

