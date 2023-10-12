HomeRacing irishThrilling Weekend Ahead at Naas Racecourse: A Preview
Thrilling Weekend Ahead at Naas Racecourse: A Preview

Benny Glynn
By Benny Glynn
High-Octane Action On and Off the Track

This weekend promises a pulsating spectacle at Naas Racecourse, with the spotlight on the prestigious Irish Stallion Farms EBF Birdcatcher Nursery and RFL Steels Stakes. As the anticipation builds, let’s delve into the highlights and key contenders that will grace the track.

Feature Races: The Birdcatcher Nursery and RFL Steels Stakes

On Saturday, the 15-runner Irish Stallion Farms EBF Birdcatcher Nursery takes center stage, showcasing a strong field, including the noteworthy Mctenett, a Joseph O’Brien-trained sensation. Having secured victory at Naas in August, Mctenett, ridden by the skilled Dylan Browne McMonagle, is a force to be reckoned with.

In the €40,000 RFL Steels Stakes, Gloucester, under the guidance of Donnacha O’Brien, seeks a triumphant follow-up after impressive wins at Cork and Fairyhouse earlier in the season. A showdown ensues as top-class contenders, including Ocean Baroque and Jalaybee, vie for the coveted prize.

Top Trainers and Jockeys in the Mix

The O’Brien racing dynasty is well-represented, with Joseph O’Brien fielding not only Mctenett but also Gold Coast Galleon. Donnacha O’Brien aims to steer Gloucester to glory, adding another chapter to the family’s illustrious racing history. Aidan O’Brien brings formidable contenders in Carnegie Hall and Emperor Of Rome, contributing to the high-stakes atmosphere.

Jessica Harrington, a double-handed contender with Glamorously and Dramatic Entrance, adds a layer of competition. Wesley Joyce, with nine wins since returning from injury, partners with Back Down Under, adding excitement to the already robust lineup.

Off-Track Festivities: Oktoberfest Extravaganza

Beyond the racetrack drama, Naas Racecourse embraces an Oktoberfest theme, transforming the atmosphere into a Bavarian celebration. The marquee becomes a hub of activity with traditional food, steins, and live music from The Camembert Quartet. The Oktoberfest-themed games add a playful touch, ensuring an unforgettable off-track experience.

Plan Your Weekend at Naas Racecourse

The action kicks off at Naas on Saturday at 1:40 pm, promising a day filled with racing thrills and off-track festivities. Stay tuned for Sunday’s card, with declarations closing on Friday morning. For an enhanced experience, explore the Oktoberfest package, offering an immersive celebration that complements the exhilarating races. Upgrade your admission ticket on the day or secure your package at naasracecourse.com. Get ready for a weekend of high-octane racing and Bavarian revelry at Naas Racecourse! 🏇🍻

