Video Replay – : City Of Troy Dominates Dewhurst Stakes in Spectacular Fashion

Benny Glynn
By Benny Glynn
City Of Troy, trained by Aidan O’Brien, left spectators in awe with a breathtaking victory in the Group One Native Trail’s Dewhurst Stakes, showcasing unparalleled prowess as a two-year-old.

https://x.com/racingtv/status/1713178655583559809?s=46&t=MTZOeZBiifQkEfO6SrdXlg

Record-Equalling Achievement

O’Brien, securing his eighth Dewhurst Stakes win, expressed amazement at City Of Troy’s stamina, emphasizing the horse’s ability to thrive even in challenging conditions.

Ryan Moore’s Confidence

Jockey Ryan Moore, praising City Of Troy’s remarkable abilities, highlighted the horse’s outstanding performance on the July Course and conveyed his excitement about the colt’s potential in future races.

Future Prospects

City Of Troy’s victory positions him as a top contender for the 2024 QIPCO 2000 Guineas and the Betfred Derby, with bookmakers offering favorable odds for the talented colt.

 

Trainer Owen Burrows Reflects on Alyanaabi’s Performance

While the runner-up, Alyanaabi, faced challenges with the ground, trainer Owen Burrows remains optimistic about the horse’s future, emphasizing Alyanaabi’s status as one of the best two-year-olds in the country.

In summary, City Of Troy’s dominant performance in the Dewhurst Stakes, coupled with the confidence of trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, sets the stage for an exciting journey towards prestigious future races.

