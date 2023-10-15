Joe Tizzard’s Stable Tour for the 2023/24 Jump Season

HomeRacing irishJoe Tizzard's Stable Tour for the 2023/24 Jump Season
Benny Glynn
By Benny Glynn
Building Success: Joe Tizzard Reflects on a Strong Start and Looks Ahead

Trainer Joe Tizzard, in his second season at Spurles Farm Stables, reflects on a successful 2022/23 campaign and shares his optimistic expectations for the upcoming 2023/24 Jump season.

Laying the Groundwork: Tizzard’s Ascension to the Helm

Assuming the role after assisting his father Colin, Joe Tizzard celebrates breaking the £1 million prize money mark and achieving 55 victories, despite lacking a Grade One performer. The season’s success propels him into an even more promising position for the upcoming campaign.

Enthusiasm for the Future: A Blend of Experience and Young Talent

Tizzard expresses excitement about his team’s composition, featuring a mix of familiar faces and promising novices. With a focus on novice hurdlers, he anticipates the thrill of uncovering potential stars among the four-year-olds and five-year-olds.

Horse-by-Horse Guide: Key Contenders for the Season

1. *Amarillo Sky*: Despite a setback, Tizzard eyes a comeback, considering Cheltenham, Aintree, or Punchestown for this improving horse.

2. *Copperhead*: Showing signs of a resurgence, Copperhead targets veterans’ chases with a newfound competitive spirit.

3. *Diamond Ri*: Tizzard highlights the potential of this impressive youngster, eyeing graded races based on his early achievements.

4. *Eldorado Allen*: Positioned as a well-handicapped horse, Eldorado Allen aims for Wetherby, the Charlie Hall Chase, and the Coral Gold Cup.

5. *Elegant Escape*: The veteran aims for a competitive season, with Tizzard carefully selecting races to showcase the horse’s enduring enthusiasm.

6. *Elixir De Nuts*: Planning a strategic approach, Tizzard eyes the Haldon Gold Cup for this resilient performer.

7. *Ilovethenightlife*: Staying hurdling for now, Tizzard anticipates future chasing endeavors for this classy mare.

8. *JPR One*: Eyeing a transition to fences, JPR One’s potential in novice handicap chases is a focus for the season.

9. *Killer Kane*: Impressively handling Grand National fences, Killer Kane eyes the Grand Sefton and potentially, the Grand National.

10. *Off to a Flyer*: Tizzard considers Cheltenham after potential chasing endeavors for this versatile performer.

11. *Rightsotom*: A replacement for Oscar Elite, Rightsotom’s early exploits suggest an exciting future in novice hurdling.

12. *Scarface*: Potential for chasing, Scarface targets races like the Plate at Cheltenham Festival.

13. *The Big Breakaway*: Despite a challenging handicap, Tizzard looks toward strategic races like the Becher Chase for this promising horse.

14. *The Changing Man*: Tizzard sees potential in this improving horse, eyeing novice handicap chases and potentially graded company.

15. *Triple Trade*: Recovering confidence, Triple Trade eyes a competitive season as a well-handicapped two-miler.

16. *War Lord*: Addressing past disappointments, Tizzard aims to rejuvenate War Lord’s form, starting at Wetherby.

17. *Western General*: Tizzard plans a chasing career for this well-handicapped horse, eyeing races to showcase his jumping ability.

18. *Best of the Rest: Novice Hurdlers and NH Flat Horses*: Tizzard shares his expectations for promising novices set to make their mark.

As Joe Tizzard anticipates the season ahead, the blend of experience and emerging talent positions Spurles Farm Stables for another exciting Jump campaign.

