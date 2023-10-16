Four of the Most Sensational Ireland Rugby Matches

Ireland is one of the most successful nations when it comes to Rugby and has experienced various highs and lows over the past decades, including the infamous win over England in 2018.



2009 Grand Slam Success

This happened to be Ireland’s first Grand Slam title in the Six Nations Cup in over 60 years. It was an enthralling match that won it for Ireland in a 15-17 win over Wales in Cardiff. Stephen Jones had scored two penalties in the first half and Ireland trailed 6-0 to Wales in the first half. Ireland may have heard some motivational message, going into the second half through tries from Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Bowe.

However, Wales slotted in two penalties again to take the lead through Jones; and Wales was poised to take the title with a 15-14 win. With just two minutes left, O’Gara delivered a drop goal that led to that brilliant piece of commentary. “Drop at goal. Grand Slam at stake. HE’S GOT IT!” The Irish fans in Cardiff were thrown into a frenzy as they grabbed the Grand Slam title.

1991 loss to Australia in Dublin

This is easily one of the most painful losses in Ireland’s history. Ireland met Australia in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1987, which resulted in another quarterfinal loss for the former. They had failed to qualify for the Semi-finals despite reaching the quarterfinals seven times in nine World Cups. Ireland had set the tone against Australia in Dublin. However, with just eight minutes left, Ireland was losing 15-12 to Australia; until Ralph Keyes converted, through an incredible play by Ireland, to lead 15-18. With barely any time left on the clock, Michael Lynagh and David Campese combined, turning a throw-in into a pickup and score. Australia won the match-up 19-18.

Grand Slam in the Women’s Six Nations

2013 was an eventful year for the Women’s Ireland Rugby team as they clinched a Grand Slam in the Six Nations tournament. In the second round, they beat England, which had previously won the last seven Six Nations tournaments, 25-0. They eventually won the Grand Slam with a 6-3 win over Italy in the fifth round.

2018 Grand Slam Success

A third Grand Slam Success for the Irish Rugby team is one of the most recent and memorable performances. Going to play in Twickenham against the English team, which hadn’t lost there in their 14 games was set to be a tough one… except that it wasn’t! Ireland led 21-5 at half-time through tries from CJ Stander, Jacob Stockdale and Garry Ringrose. Although England attempted a comeback in the second period, Ireland found it quite easy to defend their lead and secure a third Grand Slam title with a 24-15 win over England.

Some other sensational wins and events include:

● 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup Semi-Final.

● Ireland’s first-ever win over the All Blacks in 2016 and;

● 2018 win over the All Blacks.

