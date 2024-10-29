HomeSoccerPremier LeagueManchester United in Talks with Amorim as Ten Hag’s Successor
Manchester United in Talks with Amorim as Ten Hag’s Successor

Manchester United is in discussions to appoint Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as the successor to Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager was dismissed on Monday following a disappointing start to the season.

Amorim, 39, is a highly respected coach who has led Sporting to two Portuguese league titles, including their first in 19 years, since taking over in 2020. While the specifics of the talks are unclear, Amorim is emerging as the frontrunner for the position.

During a press conference on Monday, Amorim anticipated questions about the Manchester United job but was not ready to address them. In the interim, United has appointed Ten Hag’s assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the temporary manager. However, the club has not confirmed how long he will remain in charge or if he will lead the team in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Leicester at Old Trafford.

United has also announced that Van Nistelrooy will not hold a pre-match media conference on Tuesday. Ten Hag had already discussed the EFL Cup game following Sunday’s loss to West Ham.

Although Manchester United has expressed concerns about the financial implications of compensating both Ten Hag and a potential new coach, sources familiar with the club’s finances believe this will not be a significant hurdle. Sporting Lisbon paid Amorim’s former club, Braga, €10 million (£8.3 million) for his services in 2020.

Amorim, whose contract runs until June 2026, had talks with West Ham in April, but an agreement was not reached, leading him to apologize to Sporting for discussing a potential move without their consent.

Following a 2-1 defeat at West Ham, Manchester United currently sits 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from their first nine matches. They are also struggling in the Europa League, standing 21st out of 36 teams after drawing all three of their opening fixtures.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

