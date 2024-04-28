HomeGAAMunster Hurling Review and Table - Clare beat Cork
Munster Hurling Review and Table – Clare beat Cork

By JoeNa Connacht
12

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Clare Stages Comeback to Overcome Cork

Clare Edges Out Cork in Thrilling Hurling Match

In a high-octane Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash, Clare staged a dramatic comeback to defeat 14-man Cork 3-26 to 3-24 at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Banner County overturned a seven-point deficit to revive their hopes in the championship.

Second Half Surge

Clare trailed by 1-17 to 0-13 early in the second half after Cork’s scoring spree. However, Clare responded with a strong performance. Key points from Aidan McCarthy and Diarmuid Ryan were soon answered by a Horgan free. Mark Rodgers’ goal, set up by Shane O’Donnell, reduced the gap to just three points.

Cork’s Disadvantage and Clare’s Momentum

In the 52nd minute, Cork’s captain Seán O’Donoghue received a second yellow card, leaving them with 14 men. This setback was followed by a McCarthy point, leveling the scores at 1-20 each. Clare capitalized on the space in Cork’s defense, and Shane O’Donnell fired a goal past Patrick Collins to give Clare the lead.

Clare Takes Control

Clare continued their momentum as David Fitzgerald capped good teamwork with a score, making it 3-22 to 1-23. They pushed their lead further with another point from the wing-forward. However, Cork fought back, with Patrick Horgan netting a free kick, finishing the game with an impressive 2-10.

Intense Closing Stages

Clare extended their lead to five points in injury time, but Robert Downey’s late goal for Cork narrowed the deficit to two points. Cork substitute Damien Cahalane’s late effort was blocked by Rodgers, and Clare’s Aron Shanagher appeared to secure the win but was pulled up for over-carrying.

Outlook and Key Takeaways

Clare’s victory places them in a positive position for their upcoming three-week break before facing Waterford in Ennis. For Cork, the pressure is on for their next must-win match against Limerick, as they aim to advance in the competition. Despite the loss, the Rebels can take solace in their ability to recover from earlier setbacks, a feat they achieved in 2022.

Both teams delivered an intense and memorable match, with Clare’s remarkable comeback leaving fans eager for the next round of championship action.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-10 (8fs), Mark Rodgers 1-6 (1f, 1 sideline), David Fitzgerald, Shane O’Donnell 1-1 each, David Reidy 0-3, Peter Duggan, Diarmuid Ryan 0-2 each, David McInerney 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 2-10 (1-7fs, 2 65s), Declan Dalton 0-4 (3fs), Séamus Harnedy 0-3, Robert Downey 1-0, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Alan Connolly 0-2, Tim O’Mahony, Ciarán Joyce, Shane Kingston 0-1 each.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, David McInerney; Cathal Malone, Cian Galvin; David Fitzgerald, David Reidy, Peter Duggan; Mark Rodgers, Shane O’Donnell, Aidan McCarthy.

Subs: Séadna Morey for Galvin (52), Conor Leen for McInerney (62), Paul Flanagan for Conlon (70), Aron Shanagher for McCarthy (70+3).

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Eoin Downey, Seán O’Donoghue; Tim O’Mahony, Ciarán Joyce, Robert Downey; Ethan Twomey, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Declan Dalton, Shane Barrett, Séamus Harnedy; Patrick Horgan, Alan Connolly, Brian Hayes.

Subs: Ger Millerick for O’Mahony (7-8, temporary), Mark Coleman for Twomey (49), Robbie O’Flynn for Dalton (60), Luke Meade for Harnedy (54), Shane Kingston for Hayes (59), Damien Cahalane for O’Mahony (65, injured).

