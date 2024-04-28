Leinster Hurling Review and Table – Galway draw with Kilkenny

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Showdown: Galway and Kilkenny Battle to a Draw

Late Whelan Point Secures Draw for Galway in Epic Match

In a thrilling Leinster Senior Hurling Championship match at Pearse Stadium, Galway and Kilkenny battled to a 2-23 to 0-29 draw. Conor Whelan’s clutch point deep into stoppage time ensured both teams shared the spoils in Salthill.

Injuries and Defiance

Kilkenny’s efforts were hampered by injuries to key players, yet they showcased their signature resilience throughout the match. Derek Lyng’s squad nearly secured a victory, but Galway rallied with six of the last eight scores to draw level.

Galway’s Fast Start and Kilkenny’s Response

Galway started the match strong, taking a 0-6 to 0-3 lead by the 11th minute. However, Kilkenny responded swiftly, with Tom Phelan and Martin Keoghan causing trouble for Galway’s defense. Galway managed to edge ahead 0-8 to 0-7.

Galway Strikes First Goal

In the 20th minute, Gavin Lee scored the game’s first goal for Galway, thanks to a team effort involving Whelan, Brian Concannon, and Cathal Mannion. Kilkenny quickly countered with points from TJ Reid and Keoghan.

Kilkenny’s Strong First Half

Kilkenny’s strong finish in the first half, with points from Reid, Keoghan, Phelan, and Mikey Butler, put them ahead 0-16 to 1-9 at the break. Their clinical finishing was evidenced by an impressive 80% conversion rate.

Second Half Thrills

In the second half, Kilkenny’s David Blanchfield scored, extending their lead to 0-19 to 1-11 in the 41st minute. Galway quickly responded with a goal from Brian Concannon and an equalizer from Whelan.

A Tight Battle Until the End

Kilkenny surged ahead to 0-26 to 2-16 by the 58th minute, driven by substitute Jordan Molloy and John Donnelly’s influence. Galway’s comeback was led by Evan Niland, Cianan Fahy, and Cathal Mannion.

Late Drama and Draw

With Kilkenny leading 0-29 to 2-21 late in the game, Niland’s free kick narrowed the gap to one point. Whelan then stepped up to land the game-tying point, securing a thrilling draw for Galway.

Both teams showcased skill and determination in this exciting encounter, leaving fans eager for more thrilling hurling action in the championship.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-7 (6fs), Gavin Lee 1-2, Brian Concannon 1-1, Cathal Mannion and Conor Cooney (2fs, 165) 0-4 each, Conor Whelan 0-3, Cianan Fahy 0-2.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-8 (6fs, 165), Martin Keoghan and John Donnelly 0-4 each, Cian Kenny and Tom Phelan 0-3 each, Richie Reid and Jordan Molloy 0-2 each, Mikey Butler, David Blanchfield, and Billy Ryan 0-1 each.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Darren Morrissey, Fintan Burke, Pádraic Mannion; Seán Linnane, Cianan Fahy, Daithí Burke; Ronan Glennon, David Burke; Gavin Lee, Thomas Monaghan, Conor Cooney; Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon.

Subs: Jack Grealish for Morrissey (29), Evan Niland for Monaghan (45), Joseph Cooney for David Burke (58), Johnny Glynn for Concannon (58), Jason Flynn for Lee (69).

Kilkenny: Aidan Tallis; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Paddy Deegan, Shane Murphy; Cian Kenny, Richie Reid; Billy Ryan, John Donnelly, Tom Phelan; Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Luke Hogan.

Subs: Owen Wall for Hogan (42), Jordan Molloy for Ryan (48), Darragh Corcoran for R Reid (70+2), Gearoid Dunne for Keoghan (70+4).

