List of European Election Candidates Betting – Nina Carbery odds on

By Declan Connor
Here is a full list of all candidates from each constituency in the upcoming European elections, organised by their betting odds. Former jockey Nina Carbery is 4/7 to win a seat.

Click here in-depth look at the betting on Dublin constituency for European elections 

Click here for in-depth for betting on South constituency for European elections 

Click here for in-depth for betting on Midlands/North West constituency for European elections 

Dublin (4 Seats)

1. **Lynn Boylan (Sinn Féin)** – **1/20**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: Dublin

2. **Barry Andrews (Fianna Fáil)** – **1/5**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: Dublin

3. **Ciarán Cuffe (Green Party)** – **2/5**
– Party: Green Party
– Constituency: Dublin

4. **Regina Doherty (Fine Gael)** – **4/9**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: Dublin

5. **Clare Daly (Inds. 4 Change)** – **4/6**
– Party: Independents 4 Change
– Constituency: Dublin

6. **Niall Boylan (Independent Ireland)** – **EVS**
– Party: Independent Ireland
– Constituency: Dublin

7. **Daithi Doolan (Sinn Féin)** – **9/2**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: Dublin

8. **Aodhan O’Riordan (Labour Party)** – **9/2**
– Party: Labour Party
– Constituency: Dublin

9. **Philip Dwyer (Ireland First)** – **7/1**
– Party: Ireland First
– Constituency: Dublin

10. **Finian McGrath (Independent)** – **9/1**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: Dublin

11. **Sinead Gibney (Social Democrats)** – **12/1**
– Party: Social Democrats
– Constituency: Dublin

12. **Diarmaid O’Conorain (Irish Freedom)** – **33/1**
– Party: Irish Freedom
– Constituency: Dublin

13. **Bríd Smith (PBP – Solidarity)** – **50/1**
– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity
– Constituency: Dublin

14. **Patrick Quinlan (National Party)** – **100/1**
– Party: National Party
– Constituency: Dublin

15. **Robin Cafolla (An Rabharta Glas)** – **200/1**
– Party: An Rabharta Glas
– Constituency: Dublin

North-West (4 Seats)

1. **Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan (Independent)** – **1/14**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: North-West

2. **Chris McManus (Sinn Féin)** – **4/9**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: North-West

3. **Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin)** – **8/15**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: North-West

4. **Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil)** – **4/7**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: North-West

5. **Nina Carberry (Fine Gael)** – **4/7**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: North-West

6. **Peadar Tóibín (Aontú)** – **8/11**
– Party: Aontú
– Constituency: North-West

7. **Ciaran Mullooly (Independent Ireland)** – **8/11**
– Party: Independent Ireland
– Constituency: North-West

8. **John Waters (Independent)** – **2/1**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: North-West

9. **Maria Walsh (Fine Gael)** – **4/1**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: North-West

10. **Lisa Chambers (Fianna Fáil)** – **5/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: North-West

11. **Herman Kelly (Irish Freedom Party)** – **13/2**
– Party: Irish Freedom Party
– Constituency: North-West

12. **Rory Hearne (Social Democrats)** – **7/1**
– Party: Social Democrats
– Constituency: North-West

13. **Niall Blaney (Fianna Fáil)** – **12/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: North-West

14. **Pauline O’Reilly (Green Party)** – **16/1**
– Party: Green Party
– Constituency: North-West

15. **James Reynolds (National Party)** – **22/1**
– Party: National Party
– Constituency: North-West

16. **Brian O’Boyle (PBP – Solidarity)** – **100/1**
– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity
– Constituency: North-West

South (5 Seats)

1. **Sean Kelly (Fine Gael)** – **1/25**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: South

2. **Billy Kelleher (Fianna Fáil)** – **1/10**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: South

3. **Paul Gavan (Sinn Féin)** – **4/7**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: South

4. **Mick Wallace (Inds 4 Change)** – **4/7**
– Party: Independents 4 Change
– Constituency: South

5. **Kathleen Funchion (Sinn Féin)** – **4/7**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: South

6. **Michael McNamara (Independent)** – **4/5**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: South

7. **Grace O’Sullivan (Green Party)** – **11/8**
– Party: Green Party
– Constituency: South

8. **Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Fianna Fáil)** – **2/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: South

9. **John Mullins (Fine Gael)** – **3/1**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: South

10. **Eddie Punch (Independent)** – **3/1**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: South

11. **Derek Blighe (Ireland First)** – **9/2**
– Party: Ireland First
– Constituency: South

12. **Patrick Murphy (Aontú)** – **11/2**
– Party: Aontú
– Constituency: South

13. **Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom)** – **10/1**
– Party: Irish Freedom
– Constituency: South

14. **Susan Doyle (Social Democrats)** – **14/1**
– Party: Social Democrats
– Constituency: South

15. **Niamh Hourigan (Labour Party)** – **16/1**
– Party: Labour Party
– Constituency: South

16. **Cian Prendville (PBP-Solidarity)** – **66/1**
– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity
– Constituency: South

17. **Lorna Bogue (An Rabharta Glas)** – No odds provided
– Party: An Rabharta Glas
– Constituency: South

These are the candidates from each constituency organized by betting odds, with the shortest odds listed first for each constituency.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

List of Irish runners dominate entries for the English 1000 & 2000 Guineass 2024
List of entries for the 2024 Epsom Derby
