Here is a full list of all candidates from each constituency in the upcoming European elections, organised by their betting odds. Former jockey Nina Carbery is 4/7 to win a seat.

Dublin (4 Seats)

1. **Lynn Boylan (Sinn Féin)** – **1/20**
– Party: Sinn Féin

– Party: Sinn Féin

– Constituency: Dublin

2. **Barry Andrews (Fianna Fáil)** – **1/5**
– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Constituency: Dublin

3. **Ciarán Cuffe (Green Party)** – **2/5**
– Party: Green Party

– Party: Green Party

– Constituency: Dublin

4. **Regina Doherty (Fine Gael)** – **4/9**
– Party: Fine Gael

– Party: Fine Gael

– Constituency: Dublin

5. **Clare Daly (Inds. 4 Change)** – **4/6**

– Party: Independents 4 Change

– Constituency: Dublin

6. **Niall Boylan (Independent Ireland)** – **EVS**

– Party: Independent Ireland

– Constituency: Dublin

7. **Daithi Doolan (Sinn Féin)** – **9/2**
– Party: Sinn Féin

– Party: Sinn Féin

– Constituency: Dublin

8. **Aodhan O'Riordan (Labour Party)** – **9/2**
– Party: Labour Party

– Party: Labour Party

– Constituency: Dublin

9. **Philip Dwyer (Ireland First)** – **7/1**

– Party: Ireland First

– Constituency: Dublin

10. **Finian McGrath (Independent)** – **9/1**
– Party: Independent

– Party: Independent

– Constituency: Dublin

11. **Sinead Gibney (Social Democrats)** – **12/1**

– Party: Social Democrats

– Constituency: Dublin

12. **Diarmaid O'Conorain (Irish Freedom)** – **33/1**
– Party: Irish Freedom

– Party: Irish Freedom

– Constituency: Dublin

13. **Bríd Smith (PBP – Solidarity)** – **50/1**

– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity

– Constituency: Dublin

14. **Patrick Quinlan (National Party)** – **100/1**
– Party: National Party

– Party: National Party

– Constituency: Dublin

15. **Robin Cafolla (An Rabharta Glas)** – **200/1**
– Party: An Rabharta Glas

– Party: An Rabharta Glas

– Constituency: Dublin

North-West (4 Seats)

1. **Luke 'Ming' Flanagan (Independent)** – **1/14**
– Party: Independent

– Party: Independent

– Constituency: North-West

2. **Chris McManus (Sinn Féin)** – **4/9**
– Party: Sinn Féin

– Party: Sinn Féin

– Constituency: North-West

3. **Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin)** – **8/15**
– Party: Sinn Féin

– Party: Sinn Féin

– Constituency: North-West

4. **Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil)** – **4/7**
– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Constituency: North-West

5. **Nina Carberry (Fine Gael)** – **4/7**
– Party: Fine Gael

– Party: Fine Gael

– Constituency: North-West

6. **Peadar Tóibín (Aontú)** – **8/11**
– Party: Aontú

– Party: Aontú

– Constituency: North-West

7. **Ciaran Mullooly (Independent Ireland)** – **8/11**

– Party: Independent Ireland

– Constituency: North-West

8. **John Waters (Independent)** – **2/1**
– Party: Independent

– Party: Independent

– Constituency: North-West

9. **Maria Walsh (Fine Gael)** – **4/1**
– Party: Fine Gael

– Party: Fine Gael

– Constituency: North-West

10. **Lisa Chambers (Fianna Fáil)** – **5/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Constituency: North-West

11. **Herman Kelly (Irish Freedom Party)** – **13/2**

– Party: Irish Freedom Party

– Constituency: North-West

12. **Rory Hearne (Social Democrats)** – **7/1**

– Party: Social Democrats

– Constituency: North-West

13. **Niall Blaney (Fianna Fáil)** – **12/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Constituency: North-West

14. **Pauline O'Reilly (Green Party)** – **16/1**
– Party: Green Party

– Party: Green Party

– Constituency: North-West

15. **James Reynolds (National Party)** – **22/1**
– Party: National Party

– Party: National Party

– Constituency: North-West

16. **Brian O’Boyle (PBP – Solidarity)** – **100/1**

– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity

– Constituency: North-West

South (5 Seats)

1. **Sean Kelly (Fine Gael)** – **1/25**
– Party: Fine Gael

– Party: Fine Gael

– Constituency: South

2. **Billy Kelleher (Fianna Fáil)** – **1/10**
– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Constituency: South

3. **Paul Gavan (Sinn Féin)** – **4/7**
– Party: Sinn Féin

– Party: Sinn Féin

– Constituency: South

4. **Mick Wallace (Inds 4 Change)** – **4/7**

– Party: Independents 4 Change

– Constituency: South

5. **Kathleen Funchion (Sinn Féin)** – **4/7**
– Party: Sinn Féin

– Party: Sinn Féin

– Constituency: South

6. **Michael McNamara (Independent)** – **4/5**
– Party: Independent

– Party: Independent

– Constituency: South

7. **Grace O'Sullivan (Green Party)** – **11/8**
– Party: Green Party

– Party: Green Party

– Constituency: South

8. **Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Fianna Fáil)** – **2/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Party: Fianna Fáil

– Constituency: South

9. **John Mullins (Fine Gael)** – **3/1**
– Party: Fine Gael

– Party: Fine Gael

– Constituency: South

10. **Eddie Punch (Independent)** – **3/1**
– Party: Independent

– Party: Independent

– Constituency: South

11. **Derek Blighe (Ireland First)** – **9/2**
– Party: Ireland First

– Party: Ireland First

– Constituency: South

12. **Patrick Murphy (Aontú)** – **11/2**
– Party: Aontú

– Party: Aontú

– Constituency: South

13. **Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom)** – **10/1**
– Party: Irish Freedom

– Party: Irish Freedom

– Constituency: South

14. **Susan Doyle (Social Democrats)** – **14/1**

– Party: Social Democrats

– Constituency: South

15. **Niamh Hourigan (Labour Party)** – **16/1**
– Party: Labour Party

– Party: Labour Party

– Constituency: South

16. **Cian Prendville (PBP-Solidarity)** – **66/1**

– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity

– Constituency: South

17. **Lorna Bogue (An Rabharta Glas)** – No odds provided
– Party: An Rabharta Glas

– Party: An Rabharta Glas

– Constituency: South

These are the candidates from each constituency organized by betting odds, with the shortest odds listed first for each constituency.

