Here is a full list of all candidates from each constituency in the upcoming European elections, organised by their betting odds. Former jockey Nina Carbery is 4/7 to win a seat.
Dublin (4 Seats)
1. **Lynn Boylan (Sinn Féin)** – **1/20**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: Dublin
2. **Barry Andrews (Fianna Fáil)** – **1/5**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: Dublin
3. **Ciarán Cuffe (Green Party)** – **2/5**
– Party: Green Party
– Constituency: Dublin
4. **Regina Doherty (Fine Gael)** – **4/9**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: Dublin
5. **Clare Daly (Inds. 4 Change)** – **4/6**
– Party: Independents 4 Change
– Constituency: Dublin
6. **Niall Boylan (Independent Ireland)** – **EVS**
– Party: Independent Ireland
– Constituency: Dublin
7. **Daithi Doolan (Sinn Féin)** – **9/2**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: Dublin
8. **Aodhan O’Riordan (Labour Party)** – **9/2**
– Party: Labour Party
– Constituency: Dublin
9. **Philip Dwyer (Ireland First)** – **7/1**
– Party: Ireland First
– Constituency: Dublin
10. **Finian McGrath (Independent)** – **9/1**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: Dublin
11. **Sinead Gibney (Social Democrats)** – **12/1**
– Party: Social Democrats
– Constituency: Dublin
12. **Diarmaid O’Conorain (Irish Freedom)** – **33/1**
– Party: Irish Freedom
– Constituency: Dublin
13. **Bríd Smith (PBP – Solidarity)** – **50/1**
– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity
– Constituency: Dublin
14. **Patrick Quinlan (National Party)** – **100/1**
– Party: National Party
– Constituency: Dublin
15. **Robin Cafolla (An Rabharta Glas)** – **200/1**
– Party: An Rabharta Glas
– Constituency: Dublin
North-West (4 Seats)
1. **Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan (Independent)** – **1/14**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: North-West
2. **Chris McManus (Sinn Féin)** – **4/9**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: North-West
3. **Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin)** – **8/15**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: North-West
4. **Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil)** – **4/7**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: North-West
5. **Nina Carberry (Fine Gael)** – **4/7**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: North-West
Here’s 25 questions with me on why I want to be your next MEP.
— Nina Carberry (@ninacarberry) April 16, 2024
6. **Peadar Tóibín (Aontú)** – **8/11**
– Party: Aontú
– Constituency: North-West
7. **Ciaran Mullooly (Independent Ireland)** – **8/11**
– Party: Independent Ireland
– Constituency: North-West
8. **John Waters (Independent)** – **2/1**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: North-West
9. **Maria Walsh (Fine Gael)** – **4/1**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: North-West
10. **Lisa Chambers (Fianna Fáil)** – **5/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: North-West
11. **Herman Kelly (Irish Freedom Party)** – **13/2**
– Party: Irish Freedom Party
– Constituency: North-West
12. **Rory Hearne (Social Democrats)** – **7/1**
– Party: Social Democrats
– Constituency: North-West
13. **Niall Blaney (Fianna Fáil)** – **12/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: North-West
14. **Pauline O’Reilly (Green Party)** – **16/1**
– Party: Green Party
– Constituency: North-West
15. **James Reynolds (National Party)** – **22/1**
– Party: National Party
– Constituency: North-West
16. **Brian O’Boyle (PBP – Solidarity)** – **100/1**
– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity
– Constituency: North-West
South (5 Seats)
1. **Sean Kelly (Fine Gael)** – **1/25**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: South
2. **Billy Kelleher (Fianna Fáil)** – **1/10**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: South
3. **Paul Gavan (Sinn Féin)** – **4/7**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: South
4. **Mick Wallace (Inds 4 Change)** – **4/7**
– Party: Independents 4 Change
– Constituency: South
5. **Kathleen Funchion (Sinn Féin)** – **4/7**
– Party: Sinn Féin
– Constituency: South
6. **Michael McNamara (Independent)** – **4/5**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: South
7. **Grace O’Sullivan (Green Party)** – **11/8**
– Party: Green Party
– Constituency: South
8. **Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Fianna Fáil)** – **2/1**
– Party: Fianna Fáil
– Constituency: South
9. **John Mullins (Fine Gael)** – **3/1**
– Party: Fine Gael
– Constituency: South
10. **Eddie Punch (Independent)** – **3/1**
– Party: Independent
– Constituency: South
11. **Derek Blighe (Ireland First)** – **9/2**
– Party: Ireland First
– Constituency: South
12. **Patrick Murphy (Aontú)** – **11/2**
– Party: Aontú
– Constituency: South
13. **Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom)** – **10/1**
– Party: Irish Freedom
– Constituency: South
14. **Susan Doyle (Social Democrats)** – **14/1**
– Party: Social Democrats
– Constituency: South
15. **Niamh Hourigan (Labour Party)** – **16/1**
– Party: Labour Party
– Constituency: South
16. **Cian Prendville (PBP-Solidarity)** – **66/1**
– Party: People Before Profit – Solidarity
– Constituency: South
17. **Lorna Bogue (An Rabharta Glas)** – No odds provided
– Party: An Rabharta Glas
– Constituency: South
These are the candidates from each constituency organized by betting odds, with the shortest odds listed first for each constituency.