Scarlets vs Connacht Rugby Preview – Aki, Hansen & Cordero start

Scarlets vs Connacht Rugby Preview, and team news – 19:35, Friday, 4th of October 2024

*Scarlets vs Connacht Rugby Preview**

**Date:** Friday, 4th October 2024

**Kick-off:** 19:35

**Venue:** Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli

**Referee:** Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU, 23rd game)

**ARs:** Mike English (WRU), Ben Connor (WRU)

**TMO:** Christopher Allison (SARU)

Connacht Rugby will face the Scarlets this Friday evening with several key changes in their backline. Bundee Aki returns to make his first start of the season, bringing a powerful presence at inside centre. His inclusion is sure to strengthen Connacht’s midfield both in attack and defence.

Jack Carty comes back into the starting XV at fly-half, taking over from Josh Ioane, who is unavailable after failing a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) during Connacht’s thrilling comeback against the Sharks. Connacht overturned a 20-point deficit at halftime to secure a remarkable win

Santiago Cordero plays at fullback, with Mack Hansen taking his usual spot on the right wing. Piers O’Conor, normally a centre, shifts to the left wing, while Cathal Forde moves position to outside centre. The reshuffled backline blends power, pace, and experience, giving Connacht plenty of firepower.

The bench sees the inclusion of prop Temi Lasisi who could make his debut if called upon, and Shayne Bolton who has recovered from the injury he sustained against Munster.

Head coach Pete Wilkins says:

“Llanelli is a always tough place to go for visiting teams, so whilst respecting the Scarlets’ strengths we must make every effort to impose our game and take our opportunities when they arise.

In Bundee and Jack we have two senior players coming into the starting lineup with a wealth of experience and quality. It says a lot about the strength of the squad this year that we’re able to bring in players of that calibre.

We will need to perform at our best to get a result and everyone is looking forward to the challenge.”

Scarlets Head Coach Dwayne Peel said: “We know Connacht’s DNA is to play with good structure, good shape and with ball in hand. They have power up front and are difficult to break down. It was an entertaining game in Galway last season and I’m expecting the same between two highly competitive sides. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”



Key Statistics and Form:

**Scarlets Recent Form (URC):**

– **Last 5 Matches:** L, L, W, D, L

– Scarlets are coming off a 15-24 loss to Cardiff Rugby, which ended a three-game unbeaten run.

– They have struggled at home, with their recent victory at Parc y Scarlets coming against Benetton back in May (32-18).

– Scarlets haven’t beaten an Irish province since March 2021, when they overcame Connacht (41-36). Since then, they’ve struggled against Irish opposition.

**Connacht Recent Form (URC):**

– **Last 5 Matches:** W, L, L, L, W

– Connacht ended their four-game losing streak in the BKT URC with a dramatic 36-30 victory over the Hollywoodbets Sharks last weekend, coming back from a 20-point halftime deficit.

– Despite their thrilling home win, Connacht have struggled away from home. Their last away win came on April 27 against Dragons RFC.

– Connacht’s form against Welsh opposition is strong: they’ve won their last ten fixtures against Welsh regions.

URC Head-to-Head Record:

– **Scarlets:**

– Played: 431, Won: 226 (52.44% Win Rate)

– **Connacht:**

– Played: 444, Won: 180 (40.54% Win Rate)

Recent URC Meetings:

– **28 September 2019:** Scarlets 18-10 Connacht

– **14 November 2020:** Connacht 20-14 Scarlets

– **22 March 2021:** Scarlets 41-36 Connacht

– **19 February 2022:** Scarlets 23-29 Connacht

– **21 October 2022:** Connacht 36-14 Scarlets

– **02 March 2024:** Connacht 26-10 Scarlets

Connacht hold the upper hand in recent clashes, having won the last three meetings between the sides. Their last visit to Parc y Scarlets in February 2022 saw Connacht secure a 29-23 victory, which broke an 11-game losing streak at the venue.

Key Points:

– **Scarlets Home Struggles:** Scarlets have found wins hard to come by at Parc y Scarlets, with just one win this season at home.

– **Connacht’s Welsh Dominance:** Connacht have been dominant against Welsh regions recently, winning their last ten encounters. They will be confident heading into this match despite their patchy form.

– **Scarlets Poor Record Against Irish Teams:** Scarlets haven’t beaten an Irish team since March 2021, and they’ll be under pressure to end this drought.

– **Connacht’s Comeback Momentum:** Connacht’s dramatic comeback last week against the Sharks will have boosted their morale. Jack Carty’s return to the starting lineup should provide experience and direction.

Connacht’s Away Worries:

Connacht have not won away from home since their trip to Newport to face Dragons RFC on 27 April. Their away form has been inconsistent, which could be a concern as they head to Llanelli.

Additionally, Connacht have shown defensive frailties at times, conceding heavily in away matches, including the 47-12 loss to Munster late last season and again over 30pts this season . Maintaining discipline and structure will be key if they want to secure back-to-back wins.

### Scarlets Key Concerns:

– **Inconsistent Performances:** Scarlets’ inability to close out tight games, highlighted by recent narrow defeats, could be a factor once again.

– **Lack of Wins Against Irish Teams:** Their last win over Connacht came more than three years ago, and recent performances against Irish opposition have been disappointing.

Both teams will be looking to secure crucial points in the URC standings, with Scarlets aiming to bounce back from their loss and Connacht seeking consistency away from home.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS SCARLETS

19:35, Friday 4th October 2024 @ Parc y Scarlets

Number/Name/Caps (* denotes uncapped)

15. Santiago Cordero (4)

14. Mack Hansen (34)

13. Cathal Forde (33)

12. Bundee Aki (138)

11. Piers O’Conor (2)

10. Jack Carty (212)

9. Ben Murphy (2)

1. Denis Buckley (250)

2. Dave Heffernan (20)

3. Finlay Bealham (205)

4. Niall Murray (76)

5. David O’Connor (1)

6. Josh Murphy (20)

7. Conor Oliver (87)

8. Cian Prendergast (70) (C)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (38)

17. Peter Dooley (39)

18. Temi Lasisi *

19. Oisín Dowling (61)

20. Paul Boyle (94)

21. Caolin Blade (194)

22. David Hawkshaw (32)

23. Shayne Bolton (14)

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas, Tom Rogers, Johnny Williams, Eddie James, Blair Murray, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Alec Hepburn, Ryan Elias, Henry Thomas, Sam Lousi, Max Douglas, Josh Macleod (CAPT), Dan Davis, Taine Plumtree

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Kemsley Mathias, Sam Wainwright, Alex Craig, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Efan Jones, Ioan Lloyd, Macs Page

With Aki back and Hansen steering the team, Connacht will look to build on their strong start to the season. The Scarlets, playing at home, will be a tough challenge, but Connacht’s depth and recent form should make for an exciting contest under the lights in Llanelli.

