The Emerging Ireland squa d for the first game of their three-match tour of South Africa against The Pumas has been revealed. The match will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM local time (3 PM Irish time) at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

Exciting Line-Up for Emerging Ireland’s South Africa Tour

Emerging Ireland Head Coach Simon Easterby has named a talented team to face The Pumas, featuring a mix of exciting young players and proven talent. Alex Kendellen will captain the squad and is one of three former Ireland U20 captains involved, alongside Munster’s Evan O’Connell and Leinster’s Gus McCarthy, both of whom start on the bench.

Key Players to Watch

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) partners Sean O’Brien in the midfield

Matthew Devine teams up with Sam Prendergast in the half-back pairing

Zac Ward, Ireland Sevens Olympian, starts on the left wing

Coach Simon Easterby on the Challenge Ahead

Simon Easterby is optimistic yet realistic about the challenge The Pumas present, saying: “The Pumas will provide a stern test, especially with the game being the first of three in seven days. They’re coming off a competitive Currie Cup campaign, so they’re sharp and physical. We’ll be managing our squad carefully, but the enthusiasm and talent of this group are clear. The players are eager to get started.”

Match Details:

Kick-Off: 4 PM local time / 3 PM Irish time, Wednesday, 2 October

4 PM local time / 3 PM Irish time, Wednesday, 2 October Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa Live Stream: Available free on IrishRugby+

Emerging Ireland: 15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster) 14. Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster) 13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster) 12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) 11. Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens) 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) 9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) 1. Mark Donnelly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster) 2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster) 3. Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht) 4. Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster) 5. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht) 6. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) 7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain) 8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster) Replacements: 16. Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) 17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster) 18. Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster) 19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 20. Sean Jansen (Connacht) 21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster) 22. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster) 23. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster).



Upcoming Fixtures for Emerging Ireland Tour:

Sunday, 6 October: Emerging Ireland vs Western Force – 1 PM local time / 12 PM Irish time

Emerging Ireland vs Western Force – 1 PM local time / 12 PM Irish time Wednesday, 9 October: Emerging Ireland vs The Cheetahs – 7 PM local time / 6 PM Irish time

