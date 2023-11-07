URC Previews – Ulster v Munster, Edinburgh v Connacht & Dragons v Leinster

It’s round four of the URC and we preview Ulster v Munster, Edinburgh v Connacht & Dragons v Leinster.

Ulster v Munster, 7:35pm Friday

Ulster have been rock-solid at Kingspan Stadium, losing only once since New Year’s Day – a close 10-15 encounter against Connacht in last season’s quarter-final. However, they’ve faced tough challenges against Irish provinces recently.

On the other hand, Munster has been on fire in the Championship, winning six and drawing two since their last defeat at home to Glasgow in March. They haven’t tasted defeat on the road in the URC since October 2022 against Leinster and have a strong record against other Irish teams, winning three of their last four encounters. When these two teams clashed last season, the away side came out on top, and Munster has a good track record at Kingspan Stadium, winning two of their last three visits. Handicap Ulster -1.

Edinburgh v Connacht, 7:35 Saturday

Connacht stand tall at the top of the BKT United Rugby Championship table, boasting a perfect 100% win record this season. They’re not just dominant at home; they’ve also secured victory in three out of their last five away matches.

Connacht’s Scottish conquests include a win against Glasgow in Round 2, a feat they haven’t accomplished since the 2020/21 season. Meanwhile, Edinburgh has been a tough competitor, with just two losses in their last seven meetings against Connacht. The Irish side will be hoping to erase the memory of their 8-56 defeat during their only previous visit to Hive Stadium in March 2022. Handicap Edinburgh -7.

Dragons v Leinster, 1:15pm Sunday

Dragons find themselves in a tough spot, having lost their first three games in the BKT Championship season, joining a select group of just four clubs facing this challenge. Their last victory at Rodney Parade was a convincing 47-7 win against Zebre in October 2022.

Unfortunately, Dragons have struggled against Irish provinces, with their last win against Munster at home dating back to September.

In contrast, Leinster is on a positive streak, winning their last two BKT United Rugby Championship matches, both at the RDS Arena, against the Sharks and Edinburgh. However, they’ve faced some road bumps, losing their last two away games, a rare occurrence for them, as they haven’t experienced a three-game losing streak on their travels since September 2016.

When it comes to facing Welsh regions, Leinster has been dominant, with their most recent loss to a Welsh team being in January 2022 against Cardiff. They’ve won their last twelve encounters with Dragons since the Welsh side’s 23-13 victory at Rodney Parade in January 2016. Handicap Leinster -15 .

