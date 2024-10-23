Top 3 Slots Featuring Irish Folklore Themes

Thanks to Irish folklore being heavily linked with riches and luck, it’s just about the perfect theme for slot machines. From leprechauns to pots of gold and shamrocks, all the iconography of Irish folklore is easy to find on the slots.

There is a huge selection of Irish-themed titles in online casinos, and most of them have both demo and real money mode. More than that, if the latter is chosen, you don’t need much money to play them, as they are available on any low deposit casino UK platform.

But the volume of choice can also make it difficult to know which are the best to play at. Here we have a look at the top three slots that feature the Irish folklore theme.

Rainbow Riches

Rainbow Riches is one of the most popular Irish folklore-themed slots out there. There is an entire series of different Rainbow Riches games, all offering various mechanics and payouts from different developers, including:

●​Slingo Rainbow Riches

●​Rainbow Riches Drops of Golf

●​Rainbow Riches Leprechauns Gold

●​Rainbow Riches Reels of Gold

●​Rainbow Riches Megaways

One of the top ones however is the Rainbow Riches Deluxe Slot from Light and Wonder. There is only a medium RTP of 94%, but that is balanced by medium volatility. The maximum payout on Rainbow Riches Deluxe is 768x the stake.

All the Irish charm is there, as it’s loaded with shamrocks, harps and of course, pots of gold. It’s very classic slot styling and not particularly modern, but it fits nicely against the rolling hills backdrop of the Emerald Isle.

Hit five wild Rainbow Riches symbols to return 200x on the bet. The leprechaun symbol is the game’s bonus symbol, but the game disappointingly lacks a scatter symbol. However, where Rainbow Riches Deluxe shines is in bonus features.

There are five levels to the Bonus Trail, and the further up the trail you go, the multipliers increase. If a Leprechaun Bonus symbol lands on odd-numbered reels on the same spin, you access the Round The Board bonus game where you can earn things like re-rolls, value boosts and up to 768x from the Win Multiplier Pot.

9 Pots of Gold

Developed by Microgaming in collaboration with Hamburger, 9 Pots of Gold is a popular Irish-themed slot with an RTP of 96.24% and medium volatility. That’s a good balance for this 20-payline slot, which was one of the first to introduce the scatter pays for 9-of-a-kind combos.

Again, all the standard Irish folklore icons can be found, from happy Leprechauns to four-leaf clovers, leprechaun hats and those coveted pots of gold. The layout is, again, more on the classic side of things as opposed to being a modern video slot.

But it’s an easy-to-play game, where the main goal is to get up to nine pots to appear on the reels from a spin, which will return up to 2,000x the stake. The paytable sits on the side of the screen for quick reference.

Toadstools are the wild icons in the game and there are Free Spin scatters which will initiate the Free Spins Wheel. Give that wheel a spin and up to 30 extra turns can be won to drive towards some bigger prizes, with up to a 3x multiplier also included in the mix.

Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins

This is a 40-payline slot that has a massive x50,000 top win. There is a higher volatility on this slot, which dials back the frequency of payouts, but there is an average 95% RTP on Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins, which comes from Blueprint.

This is one of a series of Luck O’ The Irish titles, and this one is great because of that 40 payline set-up. The game boasts a nice background featuring a rainbow, although it is a busy visual set-up for the actual gaming.

The shamrock symbol is the wild in the game, while the Lucky 7s (single, double and triple) and bags of coins are the high-value symbols to target. Five identical symbols on a payline from the left trigger a win. Five 777s for example return a x7.5 win.

Land a gold scatter symbol on each odd-numbered reel and you earn the golden spins bonus and eight free games. During free spins, only the top three paytable symbols are used, to increase the opportunities for a big score. The bonus can also be re-triggered by another three scatter symbols.

Another positive feature of Luck O’ The Irish is the Win Gamble. When you land a prize, you are presented with an opportunity to gamble it for a x2 win multiplier or free spins. A loss takes the entire win amount away.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com