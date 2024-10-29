HomeOther SportsPittsburgh Steelers Secure Third Straight Win
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Third Straight Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured their third consecutive victory with a 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday, thanks in large part to Calvin Austin III’s impressive performance, which included two touchdowns.

The 25-year-old wide receiver made history by scoring the Steelers’ first punt return touchdown in nearly five years during the third quarter, showcasing his game-changing abilities.

As the game entered the fourth quarter tied, quarterback Russell Wilson executed one of his signature ‘moon ball’ throws to connect with Austin, reigniting the Steelers’ momentum. “I try to give the guys a chance,” Wilson commented.

“They always do a good job of making me look halfway decent, and they have great plays. I’ve been definitely throwing it up to the moon for a long time, and let it come down and let them have a chance to make a great play.”

At halftime, the game was tightly contested with a score of 9-9. However, the Steelers emerged from the break with renewed energy, taking a 16-9 lead into the final quarter.

The Giants, determined to fight back, saw rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. score a 45-yard touchdown, leveling the playing field and putting the pressure back on the Steelers.In a dramatic turn of events, Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. clinched the victory by intercepting the Giants during their final drive, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback. This win not only marked an impressive performance for the Steelers but also highlighted the team’s resilience and ability to close out tight games.

With Austin’s standout plays and Wilson’s strategic throws, the Steelers continue to build momentum as they look to extend their winning streak in the coming weeks.

