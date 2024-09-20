HomeRugbyRugby IrishRugby Preview and Betting Prediction - Edinburgh v Leinster
Rugby Irish

Rugby Preview and Betting Prediction – Edinburgh v Leinster

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Edinburgh Rugby vs Leinster Rugby: Match Preview and Predictions

 

Match Details

Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Date: [Insert Date]

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR, 40th game)

Assistant Referees: Jonny Perriam (SRU), Michael Todd (SRU)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (FIR)

Hashtag: #EDIvLEI

Season Opener

This match marks the beginning of the 2024/25 BKT United Rugby Championship season, and both sides will be eager to get off to a winning start.

Team News

Edinburgh Rugby

Mosese Tuipulotu is one of three debutants for Edinburgh, who have named a strong side featuring the likes of Ross Thompson and Ali Price. Jamie Ritchie captains the team, while dangerous winger Darcy Graham and powerhouse Duhan van der Merwe provide a potent threat out wide. On the bench, Ben Healy and Emiliano Boffelli add depth and versatility.

Leinster Rugby

Promising young fly-half Sam Prendergast starts at number 10, while experienced players like Jack Conan and James Ryan bring leadership and stability to the side. Cian Healy could make his record-equalling 280th appearance for the province if he comes off the bench, where he’s joined by Rabah Slimani, set to make his debut.

Line-Ups

Edinburgh Rugby Starting XV

  • Wes Goosen
  • Darcy Graham
  • Mosese Tuipulotu
  • Matt Currie
  • Duhan van der Merwe
  • Ross Thompson
  • Ali Price
  • Pierre Schoeman
  • Dave Cherry
  • Paul Hill
  • Marshall Sykes
  • Grant Gilchrist (CAPT)
  • Jamie Ritchie
  • Hamish Watson
  • Ben Muncaster

Leinster Rugby Starting XV

  • Jamie Osborne
  • Tommy O’Brien
  • Garry Ringrose
  • Charlie Tector
  • Jordan Larmour
  • Sam Prendergast
  • Jamison Gibson-Park
  • Michael Milne
  • Gus McCarthy
  • Thomas Clarkson
  • Conor O’Tighearnaigh
  • James Ryan
  • Max Deegan
  • Scott Penny
  • Jack Conan (CAPT)

Coaches’ Comments

Sean Everitt, Edinburgh Rugby Head Coach: “It’s fantastic to be back in BKT URC action this week, and there’s no bigger test in this league than facing Leinster…”

Robin McBryde, Leinster Assistant Coach: “It’s going to be a tough ask for us. Edinburgh had a strong pre-season, and you can see the quality and experience in their side…”

Head-to-Head Analysis

Leinster have dominated the recent head-to-head encounters, winning the last five clashes against Edinburgh…

Recent Meetings

  • 4 November 2023: Edinburgh 27-27 Leinster
  • 4 March 2023: Edinburgh 27-27 Leinster
  • 11 February 2022: Leinster 26-7 Edinburgh
  • 16 November 2020: Leinster 50-10 Edinburgh
  • 11 October 2019: Leinster 40-14 Edinburgh
  • 22 March 2019: Edinburgh 28-11 Leinster

Key Player Statistics

Top Try Scorers (2023/24)

Edinburgh: Ewan Ashman (6 tries), Boan Venter (5 tries), Ben Vellacott (4 tries)

Leinster: Rob Russell (7 tries), Ciaran Frawley (6 tries), Jordan Larmour (6 tries), Max Deegan (6 tries), Dan Sheehan (6 tries)

Top Points Scorers (2023/24)

Edinburgh: Ben Healy (175 points), Ewan Ashman (30 points), Boan Venter (25 points), Ben Vellacott (20 points)

Leinster: Ross Byrne (75 points), Harry Byrne (54 points), Ciaran Frawley (42 points), Sam Prendergast (37 points), Rob Russell (35 points)

Match Prediction

With Sam Prendergast making his first start of the season at fly-half, Leinster will look to control the game through his tactical kicking and playmaking abilities…

Predicted Score: Edinburgh Rugby 21-27 Leinster Rugby

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
PwC Hurling All-Stars 2024 Nominations by County – 14 Clare 12 Cork
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie