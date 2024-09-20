Rugby Preview and Betting Prediction – Edinburgh v Leinster

Edinburgh Rugby vs Leinster Rugby: Match Preview and Predictions
Match Details
Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield
Date: [Insert Date]
Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR, 40th game)
Assistant Referees: Jonny Perriam (SRU), Michael Todd (SRU)
TMO: Stefano Roscini (FIR)
Hashtag: #EDIvLEI
Season Opener
This match marks the beginning of the 2024/25 BKT United Rugby Championship season, and both sides will be eager to get off to a winning start.
Team News
Edinburgh Rugby
Mosese Tuipulotu is one of three debutants for Edinburgh, who have named a strong side featuring the likes of Ross Thompson and Ali Price. Jamie Ritchie captains the team, while dangerous winger Darcy Graham and powerhouse Duhan van der Merwe provide a potent threat out wide. On the bench, Ben Healy and Emiliano Boffelli add depth and versatility.
Leinster Rugby
Promising young fly-half Sam Prendergast starts at number 10, while experienced players like Jack Conan and James Ryan bring leadership and stability to the side. Cian Healy could make his record-equalling 280th appearance for the province if he comes off the bench, where he’s joined by Rabah Slimani, set to make his debut.
Line-Ups
Edinburgh Rugby Starting XV
- Wes Goosen
- Darcy Graham
- Mosese Tuipulotu
- Matt Currie
- Duhan van der Merwe
- Ross Thompson
- Ali Price
- Pierre Schoeman
- Dave Cherry
- Paul Hill
- Marshall Sykes
- Grant Gilchrist (CAPT)
- Jamie Ritchie
- Hamish Watson
- Ben Muncaster
Leinster Rugby Starting XV
- Jamie Osborne
- Tommy O’Brien
- Garry Ringrose
- Charlie Tector
- Jordan Larmour
- Sam Prendergast
- Jamison Gibson-Park
- Michael Milne
- Gus McCarthy
- Thomas Clarkson
- Conor O’Tighearnaigh
- James Ryan
- Max Deegan
- Scott Penny
- Jack Conan (CAPT)
Coaches’ Comments
Sean Everitt, Edinburgh Rugby Head Coach: “It’s fantastic to be back in BKT URC action this week, and there’s no bigger test in this league than facing Leinster…”
Robin McBryde, Leinster Assistant Coach: “It’s going to be a tough ask for us. Edinburgh had a strong pre-season, and you can see the quality and experience in their side…”
Head-to-Head Analysis
Leinster have dominated the recent head-to-head encounters, winning the last five clashes against Edinburgh…
Recent Meetings
- 4 November 2023: Edinburgh 27-27 Leinster
- 4 March 2023: Edinburgh 27-27 Leinster
- 11 February 2022: Leinster 26-7 Edinburgh
- 16 November 2020: Leinster 50-10 Edinburgh
- 11 October 2019: Leinster 40-14 Edinburgh
- 22 March 2019: Edinburgh 28-11 Leinster
Key Player Statistics
Top Try Scorers (2023/24)
Edinburgh: Ewan Ashman (6 tries), Boan Venter (5 tries), Ben Vellacott (4 tries)
Leinster: Rob Russell (7 tries), Ciaran Frawley (6 tries), Jordan Larmour (6 tries), Max Deegan (6 tries), Dan Sheehan (6 tries)
Top Points Scorers (2023/24)
Edinburgh: Ben Healy (175 points), Ewan Ashman (30 points), Boan Venter (25 points), Ben Vellacott (20 points)
Leinster: Ross Byrne (75 points), Harry Byrne (54 points), Ciaran Frawley (42 points), Sam Prendergast (37 points), Rob Russell (35 points)
Match Prediction
With Sam Prendergast making his first start of the season at fly-half, Leinster will look to control the game through his tactical kicking and playmaking abilities…
Predicted Score: Edinburgh Rugby 21-27 Leinster Rugby