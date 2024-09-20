Rugby Preview and Betting Prediction – Edinburgh v Leinster

This match marks the beginning of the 2024/25 BKT United Rugby Championship season, and both sides will be eager to get off to a winning start.

Team News

Edinburgh Rugby

Mosese Tuipulotu is one of three debutants for Edinburgh, who have named a strong side featuring the likes of Ross Thompson and Ali Price. Jamie Ritchie captains the team, while dangerous winger Darcy Graham and powerhouse Duhan van der Merwe provide a potent threat out wide. On the bench, Ben Healy and Emiliano Boffelli add depth and versatility.

Leinster Rugby

Promising young fly-half Sam Prendergast starts at number 10, while experienced players like Jack Conan and James Ryan bring leadership and stability to the side. Cian Healy could make his record-equalling 280th appearance for the province if he comes off the bench, where he’s joined by Rabah Slimani, set to make his debut.