The 2024 PwC Hurling All-Stars nominations have been announced, with Clare and Cork leading the way.



A total of 14 players from Clare and 12 from Cork have been nominated, showcasing their exceptional performance throughout the season. Here’s a complete breakdown of the nominations by county:

Clare – 14 Nominations

Eibhear Quilligan

Adam Hogan

Conor Cleary

Conor Leen

Diarmuid Ryan

John Conlon

David McInerney

Tony Kelly

Shane O’Donnell

Mark Rodgers

Aidan McCarthy

Peter Duggan

David Fitzgerald

David Reidy

Cork – 12 Nominations

Patrick Collins

Eoin Downey

Robert Downey

Ciarán Joyce

Darragh Fitzgibbon

Tim O’Mahony

Shane Barrett

Seamus Harnedy

Patrick Horgan

Brian Hayes

Eoin Downey (Young Hurler of the Year Nominee)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Hurler of the Year Nominee)

Limerick – 10 Nominations

Nickie Quaid

Dan Morrissey

Kyle Hayes

Barry Nash

Cathal O’Neill

Gearóid Hegarty

Tom Morrissey

Aaron Gillane

David Reidy

Kyle Hayes (Hurler of the Year Nominee)

Cathal O’Neill (Young Hurler of the Year Nominee)

Kilkenny – 4 Nominations

Huw Lawlor

David Blanchfield

Cian Kenny

John Donnelly

Waterford – 2 Nominations

Calum Lyons

Tadhg de Búrca

Dublin – 2 Nominations

Chris Crummey

Conor Burke

Antrim – 2 Nominations

Paddy Burke

James McNaughton

Wexford – 2 Nominations

Lee Chin

Rory O’Connor

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adam Hogan (Clare)

Eoin Downey (Cork)

Cathal O’Neill (Limerick)

The competition for the PwC Hurling All-Stars and the Hurler of the Year awards is set to be fierce, with outstanding players from all over the country being recognized for their skill and dedication to the sport. Stay tuned for the final results and further updates on this year’s hurling season!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com