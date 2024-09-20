HomeGAAPwC Hurling All-Stars 2024 Nominations by County - 14 Clare 12 Cork
GAA

PwC Hurling All-Stars 2024 Nominations by County – 14 Clare 12 Cork

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
20

The 2024 PwC Hurling All-Stars nominations have been announced, with Clare and Cork leading the way.

A total of 14 players from Clare and 12 from Cork have been nominated, showcasing their exceptional performance throughout the season. Here’s a complete breakdown of the nominations by county:

Clare – 14 Nominations

  • Eibhear Quilligan
  • Adam Hogan
  • Conor Cleary
  • Conor Leen
  • Diarmuid Ryan
  • John Conlon
  • David McInerney
  • Tony Kelly
  • Shane O’Donnell
  • Mark Rodgers
  • Aidan McCarthy
  • Peter Duggan
  • David Fitzgerald
  • David Reidy

Cork – 12 Nominations

  • Patrick Collins
  • Eoin Downey
  • Robert Downey
  • Ciarán Joyce
  • Darragh Fitzgibbon
  • Tim O’Mahony
  • Shane Barrett
  • Seamus Harnedy
  • Patrick Horgan
  • Brian Hayes
  • Eoin Downey (Young Hurler of the Year Nominee)
  • Darragh Fitzgibbon (Hurler of the Year Nominee)

Limerick – 10 Nominations

  • Nickie Quaid
  • Dan Morrissey
  • Kyle Hayes
  • Barry Nash
  • Cathal O’Neill
  • Gearóid Hegarty
  • Tom Morrissey
  • Aaron Gillane
  • David Reidy
  • Kyle Hayes (Hurler of the Year Nominee)
  • Cathal O’Neill (Young Hurler of the Year Nominee)

Kilkenny – 4 Nominations

  • Huw Lawlor
  • David Blanchfield
  • Cian Kenny
  • John Donnelly

Waterford – 2 Nominations

  • Calum Lyons
  • Tadhg de Búrca

Dublin – 2 Nominations

  • Chris Crummey
  • Conor Burke

Antrim – 2 Nominations

  • Paddy Burke
  • James McNaughton

Wexford – 2 Nominations

  • Lee Chin
  • Rory O’Connor

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

  • Shane O’Donnell (Clare)
  • Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
  • Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

  • Adam Hogan (Clare)
  • Eoin Downey (Cork)
  • Cathal O’Neill (Limerick)

The competition for the PwC Hurling All-Stars and the Hurler of the Year awards is set to be fierce, with outstanding players from all over the country being recognized for their skill and dedication to the sport. Stay tuned for the final results and further updates on this year’s hurling season!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Next article
Rugby Preview and Betting Prediction – Edinburgh v Leinster
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie