The 2024 PwC Hurling All-Stars nominations have been announced, with Clare and Cork leading the way.
A total of 14 players from Clare and 12 from Cork have been nominated, showcasing their exceptional performance throughout the season. Here’s a complete breakdown of the nominations by county:
Clare – 14 Nominations
- Eibhear Quilligan
- Adam Hogan
- Conor Cleary
- Conor Leen
- Diarmuid Ryan
- John Conlon
- David McInerney
- Tony Kelly
- Shane O’Donnell
- Mark Rodgers
- Aidan McCarthy
- Peter Duggan
- David Fitzgerald
- David Reidy
Cork – 12 Nominations
- Patrick Collins
- Eoin Downey
- Robert Downey
- Ciarán Joyce
- Darragh Fitzgibbon
- Tim O’Mahony
- Shane Barrett
- Seamus Harnedy
- Patrick Horgan
- Brian Hayes
- Eoin Downey (Young Hurler of the Year Nominee)
- Darragh Fitzgibbon (Hurler of the Year Nominee)
Limerick – 10 Nominations
- Nickie Quaid
- Dan Morrissey
- Kyle Hayes
- Barry Nash
- Cathal O’Neill
- Gearóid Hegarty
- Tom Morrissey
- Aaron Gillane
- Kyle Hayes (Hurler of the Year Nominee)
- Cathal O’Neill (Young Hurler of the Year Nominee)
Kilkenny – 4 Nominations
- Huw Lawlor
- David Blanchfield
- Cian Kenny
- John Donnelly
Waterford – 2 Nominations
- Calum Lyons
- Tadhg de Búrca
Dublin – 2 Nominations
- Chris Crummey
- Conor Burke
Antrim – 2 Nominations
- Paddy Burke
- James McNaughton
Wexford – 2 Nominations
- Lee Chin
- Rory O’Connor
PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees
- Shane O’Donnell (Clare)
- Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
- Kyle Hayes (Limerick)
PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees
- Adam Hogan (Clare)
- Eoin Downey (Cork)
- Cathal O’Neill (Limerick)
The competition for the PwC Hurling All-Stars and the Hurler of the Year awards is set to be fierce, with outstanding players from all over the country being recognized for their skill and dedication to the sport. Stay tuned for the final results and further updates on this year’s hurling season!