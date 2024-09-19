Top Gaelic Football Players by County in Ireland – 2024

List of All-Star nominations in Gaelic Football players for 2024, listed by county. From Armagh to Galway, the list provides an in-depth look at the most talented players in each position, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

Gaelic Football Players by County

1. Armagh – 11 Players

Blaine Hughes – Goalkeeper

Aaron McKay – Defender

Barry McCambridge – Defender

Aidan Forker – Defender

Paddy Burns – Defender

Niall Grimley – Midfielder

Ben Crealey – Midfielder

Rian O’Neill – Forward

Conor Turbitt – Forward

Oisín Conaty – Forward

Rory Grugan – Forward

2. Galway – 9 Players

Johnny McGrath – Defender

Dylan McHugh – Defender

Liam Silke – Defender

Paul Conroy – Midfielder

Cillian McDaid – Forward

John Maher – Forward

Rob Finnerty – Forward

Shane Walsh – Forward

3. Donegal – 7 Players

Shaun Patton – Goalkeeper

Peadar Mogan – Defender

Ryan McHugh – Defender

Caolan McGonigle – Defender

Brendan McCole – Defender

Michael Langan – Midfielder

Oisín Gallen – Forward

4. Dublin – 5 Players

Seán Bugler – Defender

Brian Fenton – Midfielder

Con O’Callaghan – Forward

Cormac Costello – Forward

5. Louth – 4 Players

Craig Lennon – Defender

Donal McKenny – Defender

Tommy Durnin – Midfielder

Sam Mulroy – Forward

6. Kerry – 4 Players

Brian Ó Beaglaioch – Defender

Tom O’Sullivan – Defender

David Clifford – Forward

Paudie Clifford – Forward

7. Tyrone – 2 Players

Niall Morgan – Goalkeeper

Darragh Canavan – Forward

8. Roscommon – 2 Players

Brian Stack – Defender

Diarmuid Murtagh – Forward

9. Mayo – 2 Players

Ryan O’Donoghue – Forward

Aidan O’Shea – Forward

10. Cork – 1 Player

Daniel O’Mahony – Defender

