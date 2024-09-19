Top Gaelic Football Players by County in Ireland – 2024
List of All-Star nominations in Gaelic Football players for 2024, listed by county. From Armagh to Galway, the list provides an in-depth look at the most talented players in each position, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards.
Gaelic Football Players by County
1. Armagh – 11 Players
- Blaine Hughes – Goalkeeper
- Aaron McKay – Defender
- Barry McCambridge – Defender
- Aidan Forker – Defender
- Paddy Burns – Defender
- Niall Grimley – Midfielder
- Ben Crealey – Midfielder
- Rian O’Neill – Forward
- Conor Turbitt – Forward
- Oisín Conaty – Forward
- Rory Grugan – Forward
2. Galway – 9 Players
- Johnny McGrath – Defender
- Dylan McHugh – Defender
- Liam Silke – Defender
- Paul Conroy – Midfielder
- Cillian McDaid – Forward
- John Maher – Forward
- Rob Finnerty – Forward
- Shane Walsh – Forward
3. Donegal – 7 Players
- Shaun Patton – Goalkeeper
- Peadar Mogan – Defender
- Ryan McHugh – Defender
- Caolan McGonigle – Defender
- Brendan McCole – Defender
- Michael Langan – Midfielder
- Oisín Gallen – Forward
4. Dublin – 5 Players
- Seán Bugler – Defender
- Brian Fenton – Midfielder
- Con O’Callaghan – Forward
- Cormac Costello – Forward
5. Louth – 4 Players
- Craig Lennon – Defender
- Donal McKenny – Defender
- Tommy Durnin – Midfielder
- Sam Mulroy – Forward
6. Kerry – 4 Players
- Brian Ó Beaglaioch – Defender
- Tom O’Sullivan – Defender
- David Clifford – Forward
- Paudie Clifford – Forward
7. Tyrone – 2 Players
- Niall Morgan – Goalkeeper
- Darragh Canavan – Forward
8. Roscommon – 2 Players
- Brian Stack – Defender
- Diarmuid Murtagh – Forward
9. Mayo – 2 Players
- Ryan O’Donoghue – Forward
- Aidan O’Shea – Forward
10. Cork – 1 Player
- Daniel O’Mahony – Defender
