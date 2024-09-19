Top Gaelic Football Players by County in Ireland – 2024

List of All-Star nominations in Gaelic Football players for 2024, listed by county. From Armagh to Galway, the list provides an in-depth look at the most talented players in each position, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

Gaelic Football Players by County

1. Armagh – 11 Players

  • Blaine Hughes – Goalkeeper
  • Aaron McKay – Defender
  • Barry McCambridge – Defender
  • Aidan Forker – Defender
  • Paddy Burns – Defender
  • Niall Grimley – Midfielder
  • Ben Crealey – Midfielder
  • Rian O’Neill – Forward
  • Conor Turbitt – Forward
  • Oisín Conaty – Forward
  • Rory Grugan – Forward

2. Galway – 9 Players

  • Johnny McGrath – Defender
  • Dylan McHugh – Defender
  • Liam Silke – Defender
  • Paul Conroy – Midfielder
  • Cillian McDaid – Forward
  • John Maher – Forward
  • Rob Finnerty – Forward
  • Shane Walsh – Forward

3. Donegal – 7 Players

  • Shaun Patton – Goalkeeper
  • Peadar Mogan – Defender
  • Ryan McHugh – Defender
  • Caolan McGonigle – Defender
  • Brendan McCole – Defender
  • Michael Langan – Midfielder
  • Oisín Gallen – Forward

4. Dublin – 5 Players

  • Seán Bugler – Defender
  • Brian Fenton – Midfielder
  • Con O’Callaghan – Forward
  • Cormac Costello – Forward

5. Louth – 4 Players

  • Craig Lennon – Defender
  • Donal McKenny – Defender
  • Tommy Durnin – Midfielder
  • Sam Mulroy – Forward

6. Kerry – 4 Players

  • Brian Ó Beaglaioch – Defender
  • Tom O’Sullivan – Defender
  • David Clifford – Forward
  • Paudie Clifford – Forward

7. Tyrone – 2 Players

  • Niall Morgan – Goalkeeper
  • Darragh Canavan – Forward

8. Roscommon – 2 Players

  • Brian Stack – Defender
  • Diarmuid Murtagh – Forward

9. Mayo – 2 Players

  • Ryan O’Donoghue – Forward
  • Aidan O’Shea – Forward

10. Cork – 1 Player

  • Daniel O’Mahony – Defender

