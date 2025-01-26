Galway Overcome 14-Man Armagh Under Salthill New Floodlights
Allianz NFL Division 1
Galway: 1-12 (1-3-6)
Armagh: 0-9 (0-0-9)
Pearse Stadium
Galway secured a hard-fought victory over Armagh in their first outing under the newly installed floodlights at Pearse Stadium. Despite the challenging weather and an uninspiring match, it marked a promising start for Galway, who also debuted the latest Gaelic football rules.
Key Highlights:
Galway unveiled their floodlights with GAA President Jarlath Burns pressing the symbolic red button.
Storm Ã‰owyn caused chaos in Salthill, with fallen trees and damaged fences lining Dr Mannix Road.
A red card for Armagh’s Niall Grimley on the hour mark played a pivotal role in Galway’s win.
First Half:
The match began in less-than-ideal conditions, with heavy rain and strong winds delaying throw-in due to traffic congestion. Despite Armaghâ€™s strong start, Galway led 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time.
Galway capitalised on their opportunities, converting 76% of possessions into scoring attempts, compared to Armaghâ€™s 53%. The highlight of the half was Matthew Tierneyâ€™s expertly taken penalty following a foul on Cillian Ã“ CurraoÃn.
Second Half:
The second half saw the new two-point rule come into play, although it caused confusion. Shane Walshâ€™s two-point attempt, and similar plays from Ã“ CurraoÃn and Paul Conroy, brought moments of excitement to an otherwise scrappy affair.
Armaghâ€™s Ethan Rafferty tried to rally his side after being introduced late in the game, but Galwayâ€™s defence held firm. Oisin Conaty, Armaghâ€™s standout performer, managed a four-point haul but couldnâ€™t prevent defeat.
Pádraic Joyce speaks to the media after our Senior Footballers 1-12 to 0-09 win over Armagh in the first round of the Allianz Football League… 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/yJvx9j6tZ8
— Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) January 25, 2025
Scorers:
Galway:
C. Ã“ CurraoÃn 0-5 (1 two-pointer, 2 frees)
M. Tierney 1-1 (1 penalty, 1 free)
P. Conroy 0-2 (1 two-pointer)
S. Walsh 0-2 (1 two-pointer free)
D. Oâ€™Flaherty 0-1
F. Ã“ Laoi 0-1
Armagh:
O. Conaty 0-4
R. Grugan 0-4 (3 frees)
C. Turbitt 0-1 (free)
Team Line-Ups:
Galway:
C. Gleeson; J. McGrath, S. Fitzgerald, D. Oâ€™Flaherty; D. McHugh, J. Daly, S. Kelly; P. Conroy, C. McDaid; C. Sweeney, F. Ã“ Laoi, C. Darcy; C. Ã“ CurraoÃn, M. Tierney, S. Oâ€™Neill.
Subs: S. Walsh, J. Maher, L. Silke, K. Molloy, J. Heaney.
Armagh:
B. Hughes; T. McCormack, B. McCambridge, A. Forker; C. Mackin, G. McCabe, J. Duffy; B. Crealey, N. Grimley; S. Campbell, S. McPartlan, D. McMullan; O. Conaty, A. Murnin, R. Grugan.
Subs: C. Oâ€™Neill, C. Turbitt, R. McQuillan, C. McConville, J. Og Burns, E. Rafferty.
Red Card: N. Grimley (60).
Reflections:
While the game lacked flair, Galway’s performance underlined their efficiency and depth as they look to build on their 2024 All-Ireland success. The unveiling of the floodlights and introduction of new rules signify a step forward for Gaelic football, but their practical impact remains to be fully realised.
Referee: C. Lane (Cork).