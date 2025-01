Galway Overcome 14-Man Armagh Under Salthill New Floodlights

Allianz NFL Division 1 Galway: 1-12 (1-3-6) Armagh: 0-9 (0-0-9) Pearse Stadium

Galway secured a hard-fought victory over Armagh in their first outing under the newly installed floodlights at Pearse Stadium. Despite the challenging weather and an uninspiring match, it marked a promising start for Galway, who also debuted the latest Gaelic football rules.

Key Highlights:

Galway unveiled their floodlights with GAA President Jarlath Burns pressing the symbolic red button.

Storm Éowyn caused chaos in Salthill, with fallen trees and damaged fences lining Dr Mannix Road.

A red card for Armagh’s Niall Grimley on the hour mark played a pivotal role in Galway’s win.

First Half:

The match began in less-than-ideal conditions, with heavy rain and strong winds delaying throw-in due to traffic congestion. Despite Armagh’s strong start, Galway led 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time.

Galway capitalised on their opportunities, converting 76% of possessions into scoring attempts, compared to Armagh’s 53%. The highlight of the half was Matthew Tierney’s expertly taken penalty following a foul on Cillian Ó Curraoín.

Second Half:

The second half saw the new two-point rule come into play, although it caused confusion. Shane Walsh’s two-point attempt, and similar plays from Ó Curraoín and Paul Conroy, brought moments of excitement to an otherwise scrappy affair.

Armagh’s Ethan Rafferty tried to rally his side after being introduced late in the game, but Galway’s defence held firm. Oisin Conaty, Armagh’s standout performer, managed a four-point haul but couldn’t prevent defeat.

Pádraic Joyce speaks to the media after our Senior Footballers 1-12 to 0-09 win over Armagh in the first round of the Allianz Football League…

Scorers:

Galway:

C. Ó Curraoín 0-5 (1 two-pointer, 2 frees)

M. Tierney 1-1 (1 penalty, 1 free)

P. Conroy 0-2 (1 two-pointer)

S. Walsh 0-2 (1 two-pointer free)

D. O’Flaherty 0-1

F. Ó Laoi 0-1

Armagh:

O. Conaty 0-4

R. Grugan 0-4 (3 frees)

C. Turbitt 0-1 (free)

Team Line-Ups:

Galway:

C. Gleeson; J. McGrath, S. Fitzgerald, D. O’Flaherty; D. McHugh, J. Daly, S. Kelly; P. Conroy, C. McDaid; C. Sweeney, F. Ó Laoi, C. Darcy; C. Ó Curraoín, M. Tierney, S. O’Neill.

Subs: S. Walsh, J. Maher, L. Silke, K. Molloy, J. Heaney.

Armagh:

B. Hughes; T. McCormack, B. McCambridge, A. Forker; C. Mackin, G. McCabe, J. Duffy; B. Crealey, N. Grimley; S. Campbell, S. McPartlan, D. McMullan; O. Conaty, A. Murnin, R. Grugan.

Subs: C. O’Neill, C. Turbitt, R. McQuillan, C. McConville, J. Og Burns, E. Rafferty.

Red Card: N. Grimley (60).

Reflections:

While the game lacked flair, Galway’s performance underlined their efficiency and depth as they look to build on their 2024 All-Ireland success. The unveiling of the floodlights and introduction of new rules signify a step forward for Gaelic football, but their practical impact remains to be fully realised.

Referee: C. Lane (Cork).

