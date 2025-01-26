HomeGAAVideo - Padraig Joyce reflects on Galway Footballers victory over Armagh
Video – Padraig Joyce reflects on Galway Footballers victory over Armagh

Galway Overcome 14-Man Armagh Under Salthill New Floodlights

Allianz NFL Division 1

Galway: 1-12 (1-3-6)

Armagh: 0-9 (0-0-9)

Pearse Stadium

Galway secured a hard-fought victory over Armagh in their first outing under the newly installed floodlights at Pearse Stadium. Despite the challenging weather and an uninspiring match, it marked a promising start for Galway, who also debuted the latest Gaelic football rules.

Key Highlights:

Galway unveiled their floodlights with GAA President Jarlath Burns pressing the symbolic red button.

Storm Ã‰owyn caused chaos in Salthill, with fallen trees and damaged fences lining Dr Mannix Road.

A red card for Armagh’s Niall Grimley on the hour mark played a pivotal role in Galway’s win.

First Half:

The match began in less-than-ideal conditions, with heavy rain and strong winds delaying throw-in due to traffic congestion. Despite Armaghâ€™s strong start, Galway led 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time.

Galway capitalised on their opportunities, converting 76% of possessions into scoring attempts, compared to Armaghâ€™s 53%. The highlight of the half was Matthew Tierneyâ€™s expertly taken penalty following a foul on Cillian Ã“ CurraoÃ­n.

Second Half:

The second half saw the new two-point rule come into play, although it caused confusion. Shane Walshâ€™s two-point attempt, and similar plays from Ã“ CurraoÃ­n and Paul Conroy, brought moments of excitement to an otherwise scrappy affair.

Armaghâ€™s Ethan Rafferty tried to rally his side after being introduced late in the game, but Galwayâ€™s defence held firm. Oisin Conaty, Armaghâ€™s standout performer, managed a four-point haul but couldnâ€™t prevent defeat.

Scorers:

Galway:

C. Ã“ CurraoÃ­n 0-5 (1 two-pointer, 2 frees)

M. Tierney 1-1 (1 penalty, 1 free)

P. Conroy 0-2 (1 two-pointer)

S. Walsh 0-2 (1 two-pointer free)
D. Oâ€™Flaherty 0-1
F. Ã“ Laoi 0-1

Armagh:

O. Conaty 0-4

R. Grugan 0-4 (3 frees)

C. Turbitt 0-1 (free)

Team Line-Ups:

Galway:

C. Gleeson; J. McGrath, S. Fitzgerald, D. Oâ€™Flaherty; D. McHugh, J. Daly, S. Kelly; P. Conroy, C. McDaid; C. Sweeney, F. Ã“ Laoi, C. Darcy; C. Ã“ CurraoÃ­n, M. Tierney, S. Oâ€™Neill.

Subs: S. Walsh, J. Maher, L. Silke, K. Molloy, J. Heaney.

Armagh:

B. Hughes; T. McCormack, B. McCambridge, A. Forker; C. Mackin, G. McCabe, J. Duffy; B. Crealey, N. Grimley; S. Campbell, S. McPartlan, D. McMullan; O. Conaty, A. Murnin, R. Grugan.

Subs: C. Oâ€™Neill, C. Turbitt, R. McQuillan, C. McConville, J. Og Burns, E. Rafferty.

Red Card: N. Grimley (60).

Reflections:

While the game lacked flair, Galway’s performance underlined their efficiency and depth as they look to build on their 2024 All-Ireland success. The unveiling of the floodlights and introduction of new rules signify a step forward for Gaelic football, but their practical impact remains to be fully realised.

Referee: C. Lane (Cork).

