Dublin v Roscommon – Preview, Live Scores and Starting Teams

Leinster Champions Dublin kick off their All-Ireland series campaign against Roscommon in group 3 this Sunday at 4pm in Croke Park.

Recent Form:

Dublin come into this encounter fresh off the back of winning their 13th consecutive provincial championship after a routine win over Louth. While also defeating Laois and Kildare respectively along the way.

Roscommon will look to bounce back after losing out to Galway in the Connacht championship Semi Final.

Head-to-Head:

Dublin have been the dominant team in recent clashes between the teams, with the last meeting in Croke park back in 2019, resulting in a comprehensive 18-point win for then Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

Key Battles:

For Roscommon to stand a chance on Sunday, they will have to rely on their defence which was the best in division 1, conceding just 3 goals. That means experienced campaigners such as David Murray along with Daly brothers Niall and Conor, will have to be at their optimum level to stop the Dublin full forward line.

Starting Teams

We will have starting teams at 1pm on Friday

Prediction:

Roscommon managed to be competitive in all games they have played in division 1 this year and Davy Burke’s charges might feel that they can cause an upset.

Dublin look to have dusted off the cobwebs against Louth, after a lethargic performance against Kildare the previous day out. Dublin to win by 5

