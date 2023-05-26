Armagh v Westmeath : Preview, Live Scores & Starting Teams

Armagh and Westmeath Set for Championship Clash

Armagh and Westmeath are gearing up to face each other in an exciting championship encounter, marking only the third time the two teams have met in the championship. Previous clashes occurred in successive years, with Armagh emerging victorious on both occasions during the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2017 and 2018. As anticipation builds for this upcoming showdown, both teams have displayed their capabilities throughout the Championship 2023.

Click here for live scores on Armagh v Westmeath

Armagh’s Journey to the Clash

Armagh’s path to the match has been eventful, starting with a convincing victory over Antrim in the Ulster preliminary round, where they secured a scoreline of 0-20 to 1-8. Building on their success, they triumphed over Cavan in the Ulster quarter-final, with a final score of 1-14 to 0-12. In the Ulster semi-final, Armagh’s prowess shone through as they dominated Down with a commanding scoreline of 4-10 to 0-12. However, they experienced a setback in the Ulster final, where they were defeated by Derry in a hard-fought battle that ended in a draw, ultimately resulting in a 3-1 penalty loss for Armagh.

Key Scorers for Armagh

Throughout their championship journey, several players have been instrumental in Armagh’s scoring efforts. Conor Turbitt leads the team’s scoring chart with an impressive tally of 0-15, including frees and a mark. Rian O’Neill has also made significant contributions, recording 1-6, consisting of frees and a ’45’. Rory Grugan has proven to be a reliable free-taker, accumulating 0-7, while Shane McPartlan and Andrew Murnin have showcased their scoring prowess with 1-5 and 1-2 respectively.

Westmeath’s Performance Leading Up to the Clash

On the other side, Westmeath’s journey to the encounter has seen them face Louth in the Leinster quarter-final. They put up a spirited fight, but fell short as Louth secured a 2-10 to 1-11 victory. Notably, Westmeath’s fourth-place finish in Division 3 this year granted them a spot in the All-Ireland series, thanks to their success in the previous year’s Tailteann Cup.

Key Scorers for Westmeath

Ronan O’Toole has been Westmeath’s standout scorer, contributing 1-1 to the team’s cause. John Heslin and Luke Loughlin have also been crucial to their scoring efforts, tallying 0-3 each, with Heslin’s points coming from frees. Senan Baker has chipped in with 0-2.

Previous Championship Meetings

Armagh holds the upper hand in the history of championship encounters between the two teams. In their previous clashes, Armagh emerged victorious in both instances. In 2018, Armagh dominated with a convincing 3-16 to 1-11 win, while in 2017, they secured a 1-12 to 1-7 victory.

Armagh battle hardened

Armagh’s extensive provincial campaign, consisting of four games, highlights their resilience and determination throughout the Championship. This places them as the county with the highest number of provincial games this year. Westmeath’s qualification for the All-Ireland series stems from their successful performance in last year’s Tailteann Cup, where they demonstrated their ability to compete at a high level.

Starting Teams



Prediction and betting odds

Expect Armagh to win by at least seven points, bookies expect Armagh to win by 8pts. They are 1/12 to win the match with Westmeath at 8/1.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com