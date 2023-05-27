Derry v Monaghan : Preview, Live Scores & Starting Teams

Derry and Monaghan are set to clash once again in the championship, marking their second encounter this season.

In their previous meeting, Derry emerged victorious in the Ulster semi-final with a convincing scoreline of 1-21 to 2-10. Furthermore, Derry had also defeated Monaghan in last year’s Ulster semi-final, establishing a pattern of dominance in recent matchups.

Championship 2023:

Derry’s journey in the championship so far has been commendable. They overcame Fermanagh in the Ulster quarter-final with a score of 3-17 to 2-8. Their triumph continued in the Ulster semi-final against Monaghan, where they secured a comfortable win of 1-21 to 2-10. However, their Ulster final encounter with Armagh proved to be a tightly contested affair, requiring extra time and a penalty shootout. Derry emerged victorious, winning 1-15 to 0-18 (3-1 on penalties).

Top Scorers:

Shane McGuigan has been in sensational form for Derry, amassing an impressive tally of 2-21, with 0-10 coming from frees and 1-0 from a penalty. Brendan Rogers and Paul Cassidy have also made notable contributions, both accumulating 1-4.

Monaghan’s campaign saw them defeat Tyrone by a narrow margin of 2-17 to 1-18. However, they faced a setback in their clash with Derry, succumbing to a defeat of 1-21 to 2-10.

Among Monaghan’s top scorers, Conor McManus has been the standout performer, showcasing his accuracy from placed balls with 0-12 to his name. Karl O’Connell and Stephen O’Hanlon, along with Ryan O’Toole, have contributed 1-1 each, highlighting the team’s attacking prowess.

Recent Championship Meetings:

Derry and Monaghan have faced each other in the championship on multiple occasions. In their last five encounters, Derry emerged victorious in three instances, including the most recent clash in the 2023 Ulster semi-final. Monaghan’s only triumph came in 2008 during an All-Ireland qualifier, where they secured a narrow victory of 1-13 to 1-12.

Key Points:

Derry has been on an impressive run in the championship, losing only one of their last eight games, which came against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final. They have showcased their ability to overcome strong opposition, defeating teams like Tyrone, Monaghan, Donegal, Clare in the previous year, and Fermanagh, Monaghan, Armagh this year.

On the other hand, Monaghan is currently in search of their first victory against Derry since 2008. They have suffered defeat in their last four championship encounters with Derry, emphasizing the challenge they face.

Moreover, the recent clashes between Derry and Monaghan have been characterized by high-scoring affairs, with a total of 9-96 being recorded in the last three encounters.

Starting Teams

Prediction for Derry v Monaghan

Derry’s dominant form and recent successes against Monaghan make them the favorites heading into this upcoming clash. However, Monaghan will be determined to reverse their fortunes and secure a long-awaited victory, setting the stage for an exciting and closely contested battle on the championship stage.

