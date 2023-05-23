1,206 total views, 1,206 views today

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as the DHL Stormers and Munster clash in the highly anticipated URC Grand Final.

Both teams have battled through a grueling season to reach this point, and now they stand on the precipice of glory. As the two sides prepare to go head-to-head, let’s take a closer look at their journey so far and what we can expect from this thrilling encounter.

Head-to-Head Record and Historic Feats

In terms of their overall URC head-to-head record, Munster holds the advantage, having won both of their previous encounters against the Stormers. However, records can be rewritten on the grandest stage, and the Stormers will be determined to overturn this statistic and claim their maiden victory over the Irish side.

The DHL Stormers are aiming to achieve a remarkable back-to-back URC title, a feat previously accomplished only by Leinster. The last time a repeat final venue was witnessed was in 2017 and 2018 at the Aviva Stadium. With their home ground, the DHL Stadium, hosting its second successive final, the Stormers will have the backing of their passionate fans as they look to etch their names in URC history.

Recent Form and Playoff Success

The Stormers have been in scintillating form, having secured victory in their last three matches since their home defeat to Munster earlier in the season. Remarkably, that loss was the Stormers’ only defeat at home in any competition since December 2021 when the Lions triumphed at the DHL Stadium. Furthermore, they have not tasted defeat in a playoff fixture since July 2017 when the Chiefs emerged victorious in the quarter-final of Super Rugby.

However, the Stormers’ triumphs over Irish provinces have been scarce this season, with their only two victories against Connacht. This adds another layer of challenge as they face Munster, a team with a strong track record in URC Finals.

Munster’s URC Final Legacy and Resilient Away Performances

For Munster, this is their seventh appearance in a URC Final. They have emerged victorious in two of their previous encounters, defeating Neath at the Principality Stadium in 2003 and triumphing over Leinster in Limerick in 2011. However, they have fallen short in their last three Championship finals, losing to Glasgow in 2015, Scarlets in 2017, and most recently, Leinster in 2021. Eager to redeem themselves, Munster will be highly motivated to seize the URC crown.

Munster’s recent away performances have been noteworthy. Although they suffered defeat in their opening four away games this campaign, they have been undefeated on the road since then. Their resilience and determination will be key assets as they aim to topple the reigning champions on their home turf.

Head-to-Head Comparison

When comparing the two teams’ performances in the URC this season, the Stormers finished in the third position with an impressive record of 12 wins, 2 draws, and 4 losses, amassing 68 points. Munster secured the fifth spot with 10 wins, 1 draw, and 7 losses, accumulating 55 points. Both sides have shown glimpses of their potential and have displayed resilience throughout the season.

In terms of recent form, the Stormers have claimed victory in their last three URC matches, accumulating 23 points. Similarly, Munster enters the final on the back of four consecutive unbeaten games, also earning 23 points. These statistics highlight the formidable form and momentum both teams bring to this climactic encounter.

Starting teams for Stormers v Munster

Teams will be announced at 12pm on Friday

Jean Kleyn and Ben Healy are due to complete the return to play protocols this week after being removed during the semi-final win over Leinster.

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection after missing the semi-final.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan is included among the travelling squad.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.

URC Grand Final

Saturday, May 27

DHL Stormers v Munster, DHL Stadium, 5.30pm Irish time; Live on TG4

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com