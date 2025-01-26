Video – Dessie Farrell confirms star players out for 2025

Dublin Triumph Over Mayo as Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion Opt Out of 2025 Season

Dublin’s footballing hopes for the 2025 season have taken a significant hit, with manager Dessie Farrell confirming that Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will not feature this year. The news comes after Dublin’s 1-17 to 1-15 win over Mayo in their Allianz Football League Division 1 opener at Croke Park.

“Delighted with how some of the lads acquitted themselves- particularly the newer lads. Getting the 2 points was definitely an added bonus…” Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell spoke to DubsTV after his side’s Allianz League win over Mayo. #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/3EnVCCx78P — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 25, 2025

McCaffrey and Mannion Unavailable

McCaffrey and Mannion, who were instrumental in Dublin’s 2023 All-Ireland triumph, have opted out due to professional and personal commitments. Their absence raises questions about their future in inter-county football, though Farrell stressed that the door remains open.

“Jack and Paul, these lads aren’t ones for releasing retirement statements or whatever, but I’d say it’s unlikely that the two lads will be involved with us this year,” Farrell explained. “Of course, the door is always open if there’s any change of hearts or change of minds, but the way discussions have gone, it’s probably unlikely.

“Jack is very busy in his profession; he’s not working in Dublin this year. Paul has significant commitments, work, and family and that type of thing as well. It’s unlikely, but we’ll never close the door, and possibly they don’t want to do so either, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Other Veteran Updates: Cluxton and Fitzsimons

While McCaffrey and Mannion’s absence is a blow, there is positive news for Dublin fans. Farrell confirmed that 43-year-old Stephen Cluxton is expected to continue, despite recently undergoing a minor knee procedure.

“Stephen has been back with us, he’s had a small little clean out of the knee,” Farrell revealed. “He’s working his way back from that, but he’s been involved from the start.”

Meanwhile, Michael Fitzsimons, fresh off an All-Ireland club success with Cuala, may yet return.

“The last conversation I had with Mick was that we’d give him time to see how the club campaign went, which went all the way, which was great for him and the lads,” Farrell said. “I’ll be talking to Mick this week. I just want to give them some time to enjoy their success and give them a little bit of breathing space.”

New Faces Emerging

Dublin’s victory over Mayo highlighted the evolving squad dynamics, with Farrell introducing new talent. Gavin Sheridan, from St Brigid’s, made a surprise debut, hinting at Farrell’s plans to build for the future while integrating younger players into the team.

Challenges Ahead for Dublin in 2025

The loss of McCaffrey and Mannion, alongside recent retirements from stalwarts Brian Fenton and James McCarthy, signals a transitional period for Dublin. However, the expected return of Cluxton and potential involvement of Fitzsimons and other veterans provides hope as Dublin aim to stay competitive in the race for Sam Maguire.

Despite these changes, Farrell remains focused on maintaining Dublin’s dominance, blending experience with fresh talent. With the Allianz Football League underway, all eyes are now on how Dublin’s reshaped squad will rise to the challenge.

Key Quotes from Dessie Farrell

• On McCaffrey and Mannion: “The door is always open… but it’s probably unlikely.”

• On Stephen Cluxton: “He’s working his way back… but he’s been involved from the start.”

• On Michael Fitzsimons: “I’ll be talking to Mick this week… to give them some breathing space.”

Dublin’s journey to adapt and succeed continues, with fans hoping the new-look side can once again climb to the summit of Gaelic football in 2025.

