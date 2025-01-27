Ultimate Betting Guide to the 2025 Six Nations

The 2025 Six Nations is upon us, and fans and punters alike are gearing up for what promises to be one of the most competitive championships in years. With teams like Ireland, France, and England vying for glory and others fighting to avoid the dreaded Wooden Spoon, there’s no shortage of excitement – or betting opportunities.

Below, we provide a comprehensive betting guide covering outright winners, bottom finishers, top try-scorers, and more, backed by odds and key insights for maximising value.

Outright Betting

Odds Breakdown:

• France: 13/8

• Ireland: 7/4

• England: 4/1

• Scotland: 7/1

• Wales: 45/1

• Italy: 125/1

Analysis:

France (13/8) enters as slight favourites. Fabien Galthié’s team combines raw talent with tactical brilliance, led by Antoine Dupont. Ireland (7/4), chasing a third consecutive title, will be bolstered by fly-half Sam Prendergast’s emergence. England (4/1) offers decent value as a resurgent squad under Steve Borthwick.

Scotland (7/1) could be the dark horse, especially if Finn Russell delivers consistent brilliance. Long-shot bets on Wales (45/1) and Italy (125/1) aren’t realistic but might appeal to optimists.

Best Bet: Ireland (7/4) offers a good mix of recent form and squad depth. For value, England (4/1) could surprise.

To Finish Bottom

Odds Breakdown:

• Wales: 4/5

• Italy: 6/5

• Scotland: 11/1

• England: 14/1

• Ireland and France: 100/1

Analysis:

Wales (4/5) finds itself in a precarious position under Warren Gatland, struggling to rebuild after poor performances in 2024. Italy (6/5) has shown promise, including a draw against Scotland last year, but still faces an uphill battle against Tier 1 nations.

Scotland (11/1) and England (14/1) are unlikely contenders unless catastrophic injuries strike. Ireland and France (100/1) are non-factors in this market.

Best Bet: Italy (6/5) provides better odds than Wales and could claim the Wooden Spoon if Wales shows any sign of resurgence.

Grand Slam Winner

Odds Breakdown:

• No Winner: 5/6

• Ireland: 10/3

• France: 7/2

• England: 9/1

• Scotland: 13/1

• Wales: 175/1

Analysis:

Ireland (10/3) and France (7/2) are the top picks for a Grand Slam, with both teams having strong squads and relatively favourable schedules. England (9/1) might be a long shot, but a good start could give them momentum. A “No Winner” outcome (5/6) is the safe bet, reflecting the competitiveness of the tournament.

Best Bet: No Winner (5/6) is the safest pick, but Ireland (10/3) has genuine potential to achieve a Grand Slam.

Triple Crown Winner

Odds Breakdown:

• No Winner: 7/5

• Ireland: 6/4

• England: 9/2

• Scotland: 13/2

• Wales: 45/1

Analysis:

Ireland (6/4) remains the favourite to win the Triple Crown, benefiting from strong form and depth. England (9/2) is a decent underdog pick, while Scotland (13/2) would need exceptional performances to compete for the title. Wales (45/1) is a non-starter.

Best Bet: Ireland (6/4) is the most likely Triple Crown winner, but No Winner (7/5) reflects the tough competition.

Top Ireland Tryscorer

Odds Breakdown:

• James Lowe: 3/1

• Dan Sheehan: 4/1

• Mack Hansen: 6/1

• Ronan Kelleher: 12/1

• Calvin Nash: 12/1

• Josh van der Flier: 14/1

• Caelan Doris: 17/1

Analysis:

James Lowe (3/1) is a reliable favourite, having scored three tries in the 2024 Six Nations. Dan Sheehan (4/1) offers exceptional value as a forward who consistently finishes from Ireland’s maul. Mack Hansen (6/1) is another strong option, known for his sharp finishing.

Ronan Kelleher (12/1) could be a long-shot pick, and Caelan Doris (17/1) offers big returns for a dynamic back-rower.

Best Bet: Dan Sheehan (4/1) combines value and consistency, while James Lowe (3/1) remains the safest pick.

Top Tournament Tryscorer

Odds Breakdown:

• Louis Bielle-Biarrey: 9/2

• Damian Penaud: 6/1

• James Lowe: 10/1

• Darcy Graham: 12/1

• Duhan van der Merwe: 12/1

• Dan Sheehan: 14/1

• Ollie Sleightholme: 18/1

Analysis:

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (9/2) is the favourite following his breakout 2024 performances. Damian Penaud (6/1) is a consistent scorer for France, while James Lowe (10/1) offers value for punters looking at Ireland’s attacking options.

Darcy Graham (12/1) and Duhan van der Merwe (12/1) are excellent picks from Scotland, and Dan Sheehan (14/1) is a unique forward option.

Best Bet: Damian Penaud (6/1) provides the perfect mix of form and consistency, while Darcy Graham (12/1) is a smart value pick.

Top Point-Scoring Nation

Odds Breakdown:

• France: 7/5

• Ireland: 2/1

• England: 3/1

• Scotland: 13/2

• Italy: 40/1

• Wales: 100/1

Analysis:

France (7/5) tops this category with their combination of attacking flair and accurate place-kicking from Thomas Ramos. Ireland (2/1) isn’t far behind, thanks to Sam Prendergast’s kicking and the team’s expansive playstyle.

England (3/1) could surprise with a penalty-driven approach, while Scotland (13/2) offers excellent value if Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn are on form. Italy (40/1) and Wales (100/1) lack the firepower to compete.

Best Bet: France (7/5) is the logical favourite, but Scotland (13/2) is a great underdog pick for those seeking value.

Conclusion

The 2025 Six Nations is packed with opportunities for savvy punters. France and Ireland lead the outright betting markets, but there’s excellent value in categories like Dan Sheehan for top Ireland try-scorer (4/1) and Darcy Graham for top tournament try-scorer (12/1).

For non risk-takers, Italy to finish bottom (6/5) or for the risk takers Scotland as the top point-scoring nation (13/2) are bets worth considering. With fierce competition and shifting dynamics, this year’s championship promises thrilling action on and off the pitch!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com