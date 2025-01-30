Simon Easterby Names Ireland Team to Face England in Six Nations Opener

Interim Head Coach Simon Easterby has revealed the Ireland Men’s Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for the highly anticipated Guinness Six Nations 2025 opener against England. The match kicks off at 4:45pm on Saturday at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Caelan Doris to Lead Ireland Against England

Ireland’s 2025 Six Nations campaign begins under the leadership of Caelan Doris, who will captain the team at number eight.

In the backline, Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, and James Lowe form a dynamic back three. Bundee Aki pairs up with Garry Ringrose in midfield, while Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half alongside Sam Prendergast, who makes his Six Nations debut at out-half.

Ireland’s Forward Pack

The front row features Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Finlay Bealham, with James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne locking down the second row. In the back row, Ryan Baird is named at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier at openside, and skipper Caelan Doris at number eight.

Strong Bench Options for Easterby

Easterby has called upon experienced players for the bench, including the returning Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, and Iain Henderson. Jack Conan and Thomas Clarkson complete the forward replacements, while Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, and Robbie Henshaw are set to provide cover in the backs.

Joe McCarthy is unavailable for selection due to injury.

Easterby: “We’re Ready for the Challenge”

Speaking ahead of the opener, Easterby praised the team’s preparation during their training camp in Quinta do Lago:

“We’ve had a great week of training, and the squad’s effort has been exceptional. The competition for places was fierce, and credit to those who missed out—they played a key role in helping us prepare.”

He acknowledged the threat posed by the opposition:

“England have a talented squad, and we know we’ll need to be at our best to deliver a winning performance. The energy from a sold-out crowd will be electric, and the players are eager to represent the Irish public with pride.”

Where to Watch the Match

Fans can catch the action live on Virgin Media One in the Republic of Ireland and ITV in the United Kingdom, with live radio coverage on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland Squad to Face England

Starting XV:

• 15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) – 42 caps

• 14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht) – 25 caps

• 13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) – 63 caps

• 12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) – 60 caps

• 11. James Lowe (Leinster) – 36 caps

• 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster) – 3 caps

• 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) – 38 caps

• 1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) – 70 caps

• 2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) – 37 caps

• 3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht) – 46 caps

• 4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) – 67 caps

• 5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) – 56 caps

• 6. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) – 23 caps

• 7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) – 68 caps

• 8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) [captain] – 47 caps

Replacements:

• 16. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) – 27 caps

• 17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) – 134 caps

• 18. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster) – 2 caps

• 19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) – 84 caps

• 20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) – 46 caps

• 21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) – 120 caps

• 22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster) – 19 caps

• 23. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) – 77 caps

Stay tuned as Ireland look to kick off their Six Nations campaign with a win against a formidable England side!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com