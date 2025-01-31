The Six Nations 2025 is set to be an exhilarating tournament featuring Europe’s top rugby nations: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. To ensure you don’t miss any of the action, here’s the complete schedule with dates, venues, and kick-off times.
Round 1
Friday, January 31, 2025
• France vs. Wales
Stade de France, Paris
Kick-off: 8:15 PM GMT
Saturday, February 1, 2025
• Scotland vs. Italy
Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT
• Ireland vs. England
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT
Round 2
Saturday, February 8, 2025
• Italy vs. Wales
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT
• England vs. France
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT
Sunday, February 9, 2025
• Scotland vs. Ireland
Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 3:00 PM GMT
Round 3
Saturday, February 22, 2025
• Wales vs. Ireland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT
• England vs. Scotland
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT
Sunday, February 23, 2025
• Italy vs. France
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 3:00 PM GMT
Round 4
Saturday, March 8, 2025
• Ireland vs. France
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT
• Scotland vs. Wales
Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT
Sunday, March 9, 2025
• England vs. Italy
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 3:00 PM GMT
Round 5 (Super Saturday)
Saturday, March 15, 2025
• Italy vs. Ireland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT
• Wales vs. England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT
• France vs. Scotland
Stade de France, Paris
Kick-off: 8:00 PM GMT
Where to Watch the Six Nations 2025 Live
Fans can catch all the action live through various broadcasters:
• United Kingdom:
• BBC and ITV will share broadcasting duties, with matches available on their respective channels and streaming platforms.
• Ireland:
• RTÉ and Virgin Media will provide live coverage, accessible via television and their online services.
• International Viewers:
• Check local listings or streaming services that have rights to broadcast the Six Nations in your region.
FAQs About the 2025 Championship
Q: When does the Six Nations 2025 start?
A: The tournament begins on Friday, January 31, 2025, with France hosting Wales.
Q: Which teams are participating in 2025?
A: The participating teams are England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.
Q: How is the tournament structured?
A: Each team plays five matches, facing every other team once. Matches are held across five rounds, culminating in ‘Super Saturday’ on March 15, 2025.
Q: Where can I find the latest updates and results?
A: Official updates, live scores, and results will be available on the official Six Nations website, as well as through the broadcasters’ platforms.
Conclusion
The Six Nations 2025 promises to deliver thrilling rugby action as Europe’s elite teams battle for supremacy. With this comprehensive schedule, you can plan your viewing and ensure you don’t miss a moment of the excitement. Stay tuned to official channels for the latest updates and enjoy the championship!