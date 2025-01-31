The Six Nations 2025 is set to be an exhilarating tournament featuring Europe’s top rugby nations: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. To ensure you don’t miss any of the action, here’s the complete schedule with dates, venues, and kick-off times.

Round 1

Friday, January 31, 2025

• France vs. Wales

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8:15 PM GMT

Saturday, February 1, 2025

• Scotland vs. Italy

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT

• Ireland vs. England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT

Round 2

Saturday, February 8, 2025

• Italy vs. Wales

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT

• England vs. France

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT

Sunday, February 9, 2025

• Scotland vs. Ireland

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3:00 PM GMT

Round 3

Saturday, February 22, 2025

• Wales vs. Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT

• England vs. Scotland

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT

Sunday, February 23, 2025

• Italy vs. France

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 3:00 PM GMT

Round 4

Saturday, March 8, 2025

• Ireland vs. France

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT

• Scotland vs. Wales

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT

Sunday, March 9, 2025

• England vs. Italy

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3:00 PM GMT

Round 5 (Super Saturday)

Saturday, March 15, 2025

• Italy vs. Ireland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2:15 PM GMT

• Wales vs. England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4:45 PM GMT

• France vs. Scotland

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8:00 PM GMT

Where to Watch the Six Nations 2025 Live

Fans can catch all the action live through various broadcasters:

• United Kingdom:

• BBC and ITV will share broadcasting duties, with matches available on their respective channels and streaming platforms.

• Ireland:

• RTÉ and Virgin Media will provide live coverage, accessible via television and their online services.

• International Viewers:

• Check local listings or streaming services that have rights to broadcast the Six Nations in your region.

FAQs About the 2025 Championship

Q: When does the Six Nations 2025 start?

A: The tournament begins on Friday, January 31, 2025, with France hosting Wales.

Q: Which teams are participating in 2025?

A: The participating teams are England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

Q: How is the tournament structured?

A: Each team plays five matches, facing every other team once. Matches are held across five rounds, culminating in ‘Super Saturday’ on March 15, 2025.

Q: Where can I find the latest updates and results?

A: Official updates, live scores, and results will be available on the official Six Nations website, as well as through the broadcasters’ platforms.

Conclusion

The Six Nations 2025 promises to deliver thrilling rugby action as Europe’s elite teams battle for supremacy. With this comprehensive schedule, you can plan your viewing and ensure you don’t miss a moment of the excitement. Stay tuned to official channels for the latest updates and enjoy the championship!

