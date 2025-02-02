Ireland grind out bonus-point win as room for improvement remains

There’s a comforting predictability about Ireland’s capacity to find a way to win, even when the performance feels like a mixed bag. Saturday’s bonus-point win over England at a packed Aviva Stadium. Credit to all involved; the atmosphere was electric, and notably, the number of fans leaving their seats mid-game was markedly reduced. A small win for stadium etiquette, if nothing else.

England’s first-half strategy was simple but effective, attacking Ireland directly through the middle. The early signs were worrying, as Steve Borthwick’s side caused real disruption. Yet, to their credit, Ireland adapted well after the break, and much of that must be attributed to Simon Easterby’s influence. Whether it came down to tactical adjustments, the impact of substitutions, or England running out of steam, the turnaround was decisive and proved to be the game’s defining shift.

Caelan Doris, ever the dependable presence, endured a rare off-day by his lofty standards. A couple of missed tackles and some uncharacteristic handling errors punctuated his performance, though you’d back him to bounce back without concern. He’s earned that trust. Meanwhile, Sam Prendergast, the prodigious 21-year-old now taking on responsibilities once held by Johnny Sexton, was a mixed bag of potential and severe growing pains. His calmness under pressure was notable, but his decision-making occasionally veered into the adventurous, resulting in risky passes that didn’t always pay off. More pressing, however, was his goal-kicking. Several missed conversions allowed England to linger longer in the contest than they had any right to.

The numbers tell part of the story. Ireland and England combined for a staggering 60 missed tackles, with 33 of those attributed to the hosts—more than their previous two games combined. Yet, despite the defensive frailty, Ireland’s ability to strike when it mattered, displaying resilience and ingenuity, ensured the outcome never slipped from their grasp.

England’s discipline—or lack thereof—was also a factor. Seven penalties conceded in their own half gifted Ireland ample chances to stretch their lead, though their failure to convert more than three points from those opportunities was an area of concern. That won’t fly against France.

Still, Ireland achieved what they set out to do. The result may mask some underlying issues, but there’s no denying the potential on show. If they can tidy up their goal-kicking, tighten their defensive structure, and replicate the energy displayed between the 50th and 75th minutes, they’ll feel confident heading into the showdown with France.

Saturday offered plenty of positives, plenty of lessons, and, crucially, five points on the board. You’d be hard-pressed to ask for much more.

🗣️ ‘It gives them a bonus point in a competition where bonus points are important!’ Ireland’s Simon Easterby admitted that he was disappointed with letting slip two tries in the final five minutes, as they turn attentions towards Scotland. ☘️

— Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 2, 2025

