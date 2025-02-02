Donegal outmuscle Dublin to secure opening Allianz League win

The Jim McGuinness era resumed in ideal fashion as Donegal kicked off their Allianz Football League campaign with a hard-fought 0-20 to 0-16 victory over Dublin at a windswept MacCumhaill Park. On a night when conditions demanded grit and guile, the home side delivered both in abundance, laying down an early marker in Division 1.

#GAABEO 'We're leaving with 2 points, we're happy with that.' Labhair Colm McFadden linn tar éis an chluiche. BEO/LIVETG4 AR @TG4TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/Wb0jrYpxO3 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 1, 2025

From the off, Donegal looked the sharper outfit, with Daire Ó Baoill leading the charge. The dynamic half-forward helped himself to a brace of points, setting the tone for a first half where the hosts took control. By the time the whistle sounded for the break, they had built a commanding 0-11 to 0-6 lead, a margin that was as much a reflection of their intent as it was Dublin’s struggles to settle into the contest.

But you can rarely keep Dublin quiet for long. With the wind at their backs in the second half, they came roaring back. Niall Scully and Greg McEneaney chipped away at the deficit, and when Ciaran Kilkenny landed a two-pointer in the 46th minute, the gap was down to a single point. Ballybofey felt a little less comfortable.

Yet, Donegal didn’t panic. While the teams traded scores through the middle stretch of the half, Donegal’s composure shone through when it mattered most. Michael Langan’s point gave them breathing room before substitute Paddy McBrearty, showing the class that has made him such a key figure, tacked on a crucial score to make it 0-17 to 0-14 entering the final 10 minutes.

Dublin weren’t done yet. Sean Bugler reduced the gap to two, but McBrearty’s influence proved decisive in the closing stages, with the Kilcar man slotting over two late frees. An Oisin Gallen point added the final gloss to a night that will please McGuinness as much for the performance as for the result.

“It’s unlikely we’ll see Mike [Fitzsimons] back” Dessie Farrell tells Micheál Ó Domhnaill that Michael Fitzsimons is unlikely to return to the Dublin squad. Caidé mar laoch do @DubGAAOfficial 💙 pic.twitter.com/4hzVU2kMFo — GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) February 1, 2025

After seeing last weekend’s scheduled opener against Kerry postponed, this was the ideal way for Donegal to get off the mark. They’ll now head into that rescheduled fixture next Saturday full of belief, having shown that, under McGuinness, their old steel isn’t just back—it’s thriving.

