Galopin Des Champs dazzles with third Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup win at Leopardstown

A hero’s welcome greeted Galopin Des Champs as the crowd at Leopardstown belted out “Olé! Olé! Olé! Olé!” in celebration of the nine-year-old’s scintillating third consecutive victory in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival. The son of Timos, trained by Willie Mullins, cemented his place in history with a performance befitting his status as a dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner.

For Mullins, it marked a remarkable 14th success in this prestigious contest, but few could argue that Galopin Des Champs belongs to a tier above former legends like Jodami, Florida Pearl, and Beef Or Salmon. With his customary dominance, the nine-year-old dictated the race at his own pace, making it look almost effortless while never so much as brushing a twig.

Turning for home, stablemates Embassy Gardens, Grangeclare West, and Fact Or File briefly threatened, as did Monty’s Star, but Paul Townend’s mount was in complete control. Booted into the final fence, Galopin Des Champs accelerated smoothly down the stretch, bounding away to win by four and three-quarter lengths from the unconsidered Grangeclare West, with Fact Or File in third.

The capacity crowd, ten-deep around the parade ring, knew they had witnessed something special, responding with a fervour rarely seen in racing. Townend, revelling in the moment, soaked in the atmosphere.

“It’s a very special reception,” the champion jockey said. “We don’t experience it often in racing. It’s the closest we get to scoring a goal somewhere significant and running to the crowd.

“The public getting behind him adds pressure, but it’s the kind you enjoy. When we jumped the last ditch, I could hear the roar from the stands. He’s a champion. You could go out on him in a head collar—he’s that good. I’m lucky to have him, and so are the owners, who never take it for granted. Seeing the public behind him is brilliant.”

The day wasn’t done for Mullins. Majborough (8/11f) showcased his potential in the Grade 1 Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase, overcoming early jumping errors to cruise to a nine-length victory over Touch Me Not. Mark Walsh, aboard JP McManus’s exciting five-year-old, controlled the pace from the front and barely had to ask for a major effort as Majborough eased clear over the closing stages.

“He’s a monster, isn’t he?” Walsh said. “The size of him. He does everything so easily. I knew we were going a good gallop, but he felt like he was hacking. His cruising speed is phenomenal. He made a few mistakes because we were going on a stride, but it’s only his second run over fences. He’ll learn. He wasn’t tired at the finish and galloped all the way to the line.”

Majborough’s success was part of a double on the day for Walsh and McManus, following Percival Legallois’s win in the Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle.

Mullins, finishing the day with three Grade 1 wins, reflected on the depth of talent at his disposal. “From the stands, I could hear the crowd reacting to Majborough’s jumps—oohing and aahing with every close call. But watching from the side, he never looked in danger. He’s a standout of his generation, and we have plenty of exciting horses coming through, like Final Demand, who won the opening Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Novice Hurdle.

“They’re nice horses to have,” Mullins added with a smile. For the champion trainer, days like these are becoming routine, but for the fans at Leopardstown, this was something to savour.

🗣️ "This is the best chaser I’ve trained and Hurricane Fly the best hurdler." Willie Mullins on another demolition job in the Irish Gold Cup from Galopin Des Champs 👇🏻 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 1, 2025

