Video Replay – State Man storms to dramatic third Irish Champion Hurdle victory

State Man storms to dramatic third Irish Champion Hurdle victory

THE MAIN MAN 🟨⬛️🟨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧 records a third success in the Irish Champion Hurdle @LeopardstownRC An 11th Grade One triumph for @WillieMullinsNH's superstar 🌟 Lossiemouth suffered a heavy fall earlier in the race …#DublinRacingFestival pic.twitter.com/z3rfO75GHx — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 2, 2025

State Man (5/4) entered hallowed territory at Leopardstown on Day 2 of the Dublin Racing Festival, joining legends like Istabraq, Hurricane Fly, and Honeysuckle with a commanding third straight win in the Grade 1 Irish Champion Hurdle. Willie Mullins’ gelding was imperious as he cruised home six and a half lengths clear of stablemate Daddy Long Legs, marking his 11th Grade 1 triumph in front of an enthralled Leopardstown crowd.

Lossiemouth’s fall at Leopardstown. Shame as we had a race on our hands with State Man there. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/RVt6t8wu4S — 𝕏 (@WalrusJoob) February 2, 2025

It was another day to savour for Mullins, who saddled the first three home in the feature contest, matching his exploits from the previous day’s Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. Winter Fog rounded out the Mullins trifecta, finishing a further nine lengths adrift in third. With Jody Townend steering Bambino Fever to victory in the concluding Grade 2 Coolmore NH Sires Mares’ Flat Race, Mullins ended the weekend with seven winners—a haul that showcased the depth of talent at Closutton.

The race had all the makings of a classic. Danny Mullins, in pursuit of a third win on the day, set a strong early tempo aboard 8/11 favourite Lossiemouth, who came into this on the back of a runner-up finish to Constitution Hill at Kempton over Christmas. Despite punters backing the Ricci-owned mare, Paul Townend had remained loyal to State Man, a decision that ultimately paid dividends.

But the complexion of the race shifted dramatically at the fourth-last hurdle when Lossiemouth failed to lift her front legs and took a heavy fall. State Man, tracking closely behind, narrowly avoided disaster.

“I was very, very lucky not to be brought down,” Townend admitted. “I was right on top of her, and we were going a fair gallop. Who knows what would have happened, but you can only jump them, and he did that. Not every horse has 11 Grade 1s.”

With the threat of Lossiemouth gone, Townend coasted home comfortably, but there was an undeniable sense of ‘what if’ surrounding the outcome. Mullins acknowledged as much.

“It’s disappointing for Rich (Ricci), disappointing for the public, and disappointing for us all not to see what the final outcome would have been,” said Mullins. “Both horses were going well, and I was happy. But these things happen.

“I’m delighted State Man is back to himself. But as I’ve always said about him, we don’t know how good he is because he only ever does enough. Paul never wavered in his choice of ride, though. There was never any question.”

On Lossiemouth’s future, Mullins remained optimistic. “Our plan has always been to go for the Champion Hurdle. Unless there’s a change of heart, I’m happy for her to go there.”

Earlier, Ballyburn (8/13f) bounced back to form in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase, fending off the challenge of Croke Park by five lengths. Paul Townend, registering a treble on the day and five wins across the weekend, described the victory as “the kind of performance you want to see from a novice.”

The senior Mullins-Townend pairing was back in the winner’s enclosure shortly after as Kopek Des Bordes showcased superstar potential by storming to a 13-length victory in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle. His stablemate, Karniquet, was left chasing shadows in second.

Danny Mullins also enjoyed a fruitful afternoon, starting with an emotional win aboard Vischio (8/1) in the Irish Stallion Farms Mares’ Handicap for his cousin Emmet Mullins. He followed that up with an outstanding pillar-to-post ride on Solness (6/1) in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase. Beating off a late challenge from Marine Nationale, the Joseph O’Brien-trained chaser cemented his status with a second Grade 1 victory in as many months.

“He’s been a great horse, and the credit has to go to Joseph,” said Mullins. “The owners believe in him, and Bronsan Racing are having a great time. But what we learned at the Tingle Creek was executed perfectly today. I couldn’t hear a fence flick behind me, and my lad just kept finding. That’s the buzz you live for as a jockey.”

Mark Walsh completed a memorable weekend with three winners, including a late swoop aboard McLaurey (3/1f) in the Timeless Sash Windows Handicap Hurdle, securing a double for Emmet Mullins and JP McManus. Meanwhile, Gavin Cromwell’s tally also reached three after Backtonormal (11/4f) took the Grade 3 Leopardstown Handicap Chase under Conor Stone-Walsh.

For Mullins and Townend, the weekend was an emphatic reminder of their dominance. For racing fans, it was two days of high drama and unforgettable moments at Leopardstown, with the promise of much more to come on the road to Cheltenham.

🗣️ "We're happy to go for the Champion Hurdle."@WillieMullinsNH reveals to @nickluck that Lossiemouth remains on track for the Champion Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces News, too, on Mullins' other big guns on a dramatic day for Team Closutton …#DublinRacingFestival pic.twitter.com/dI9f5I5mkl — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 2, 2025

