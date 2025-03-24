Connacht v Munster Preview – Predicted Teams, Kick-Off Time, Key Stats | URC Round 14 at MacHale Park

Date: Saturday, 29 March 2025

Kick-Off: 14:30

Venue: Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Historic Day in Castlebar as Connacht Host Munster at MacHale Park

MacHale Park becomes the 56th venue to host a United Rugby Championship fixture as Connacht Rugby welcome Munster to Castlebar in Round 14. This marks the first professional rugby match played at the famous Mayo GAA ground, and the largest home attendance in Connacht’s history is expected.

Current Form and Playoff Picture

Connacht have found form just in time, winning two of their last three URC games — at home to Cardiff and Benetton — before narrowly losing 43–40 away to Ospreys last weekend. They sit 12th in the table on 31 points, and although a top-eight finish is unlikely, they are building momentum for a serious Challenge Cup title bid.

Munster, sixth on 34 points, are under pressure after back-to-back defeats to Edinburgh and Glasgow. They’ve won only twice on the road this season — at Ulster and Dragons — and haven’t beaten Connacht away since January 2021.

Key Stats Ahead of Connacht v Munster

MacHale Park becomes the 56th URC venue.

Connacht have won 2 of their last 7 URC matches — both at home.

They have lost 7 consecutive fixtures against Irish provinces.

Munster’s only away wins this season were against Ulster and Dragons.

The last 7 meetings between Connacht and Munster were all won by the home side.

Munster’s last win in Galway was in January 2021.

Team News and Predicted Starting XVs

Connacht are boosted by the return of their Six Nations stars — Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Bundee Aki, and Mack Hansen — all expected to start. Exciting academy winger Finn Tracey continues in try-scoring form, while scrum-half Ben Murphy misses out through injury.

Connacht Predicted Starting XV:

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Josh Murphy

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Cian Prendergast

9. Caolin Blade

10. Josh Ioane

11. Finn Tracey

12. Bundee Aki

13. Cathal Forde

14. Mack Hansen

15. Piers O’Conor

Prediction and What’s at Stake

Connacht’s URC playoff hopes may be slim, but a win here would continue their upturn in form and build momentum ahead of their Challenge Cup quarter-final campaign. For Munster, defeat would risk them falling out of the top eight and into a dogfight for playoff qualification.

Prediction: Connacht 26–20 Munster

With a full house in Castlebar and Ireland internationals back in green, Connacht look primed for a famous win on home (GAA) soil.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com