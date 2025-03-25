The Rise Of Female Jockeys In The Grand National

Since 1977, female jockeys have been allowed in the Grand National horse race following the passing of the Sex Discrimination Act 1975.

A total of 20 female jockeys have entered the Grand National at the time of writing, and some have etched their name into the history of the Grand National due to their performances! The Grand National is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. People use the event to enjoy free bets, others watch for the pure love of racing, and these ladies have only added to the action! The women who have participated in the event have made phenomenal strides into a heavily male-dominated sport. Here, we are going to look through some of the greatest performances from female jockeys in the Grand National, showcasing how they have helped the rise and growth of females in horse racing!

The First Female Jockeys In The Grand National

Making history in 1977, Charlotte Brew was the first woman to ride in the Grand National on her horse, Barony Fort. Despite being unable to finish the race as the horse refused to jump over the 27th fence, this rider inspired a generation of future female jockeys. She made an appearance in the 1982 Grand National but was again unable to finish as she was unseated when riding Martinstown.

With Jenny Hembrow riding in the 1979 and 1980 events and Linda Sheedy riding in the 1981 event, these women were not able to finish the race. The Grand National is known for its gruelling nature, and the first woman to finish the race was Geraldine Rees, who accomplished this feat in 1982.

History of Female Jockeys In The Grand National

After Geraldine Rees, there was not a female jockey who finished until 1994, with 9 different attempts from females failing so far. However, Gee Armytage briefly led the race at the 19th fence, becoming the first female to lead the Grand National at any point throughout the event’s history. Rosemary Henderson was the female jockey who broke the streak in 1994, with Fiddlers Pike being the horse that led Rosemary to a 5th-place finish, the best so far for a woman.

This led to an upturn in form for the ladies, as Carrie Ford was able to finish 5th in 2005, and Nina Carberry was able to finish 9th and 7th in both 2006 and 2010, respectively.

In both 2018 and 2021, we saw the races which featured the most female jockeys in Grand National history, with both events having three females compete!

Female Grand National Winner

In 2021, we were able to witness the first and only female winner to date, Rachael Blackmore, claiming the victory as she guided Minella Times to first place. Having taken part in the 2018 and 2019 events, she was able to win the event on her third attempt after falling on her first attempt and finishing 10th on her second. She has currently raced in 6 Grand National events, making her the joint most experienced Grand National female jockey alongside Katie Walsh and Nina Carberry.

Most Well-Known Female Jockeys To Compete In The Grand National

The Grand National has established some female jockeys, with the race being one of the biggest horse racing events in the world; only the best jockeys get to compete. As previously mentioned, Rachael Blackmore is one of the sports superstars, as she has been able to win some of the biggest races around. From the Grand National in 2021, she is also the first woman to be a leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with 6 victories, including the Champion Hurdle in 2021. The following year, she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, which is one of the biggest horse races.

Katie Walsh is another incredibly influential female jockey who has taken part in The Grand National, yet she was never able to win it. She was still incredibly talented and respected by her competitors. Despite not winning throughout her Grand National career, she has ridden three winners at the Cheltenham Festival, which is no feat to be scoffed at.

Nina Carberry was the other female jockey who featured in 6 different Grand National events, with her best finish being 7th in the 2010 Grand National race. Across her career in the Cheltenham Festival, she was able to claim 7 wins to her name, which is incredibly impressive.

What Is Next For Female Jockeys?

With female jockeys on the rise, we can expect to see many more females taking part in the Grand National event over the next couple of years. With many talented upcoming talents, it would be no surprise to see another female jockey winning the Grand National in the next couple of years!

