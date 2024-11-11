Rúben Amorim: How the new Manchester United manager took Lisbon by storm

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Rúben Amorim as their new manager, officially replacing Erik ten Hag after a turbulent start to the season.

The Sporting Lisbon boss will take charge at Old Trafford after the November international break as he looks to improve spirits at the Red Devils following their poor start under Erik ten Hag. While a push for fourth place might appear ambitious when making a bet on football, Amorim’s tactical approach and ability to build winning teams in Portugal have earned him the opportunity to take on one of the biggest jobs in football.

The 39-year-old has a massive task ahead of him. United have endured their worst start to a Premier League season in recent memory, sitting 14th at the time of Ten Hag’s sacking. Although the current squad has potential, their performances have lacked cohesion and identity, even after spending so much money in the transfer window.

Ten Hag was given time after winning the FA Cup against the odds over Manchester City, but after spending big for little reward, the time had come for INEOS to pull the trigger. While silverware is often the currency of success in football, the Dutchman was in serious debt due to inconsistent league performances, culminating in his sacking.

Amorim, known for implementing a clear and consistent playing style, faces the immediate challenge of restoring belief and structure within the team, assisted by popular interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who steadied the ship in home games against Leicester City and Chelsea.

With Champions League qualification still a slight, though an ambitious possibility, Amorim’s ability to turn around Sporting offers hope to United fans.

After rising through the ranks as Braga manager, Amorim’s track record shows he has a remarkable capacity to transform teams. At Sporting Lisbon, he led the club to two PrimeiraLiga titles, including last season’s triumph, and they remain unbeaten in Portugal this term. His side’s success has extended to Europe, where Sporting are flying high in the Champions League, with two wins from their first three games.

Central to this success has been Amorim’s tactical innovation, particularly his implementation of a 3-4-2-1 formation and emphasis on aggressive pressing and a high defensive line. His short-passing, possession-based style has made Sporting a force in both domestic and European competitions.

Even after his departure, the manager is adored at the José Alvalade Stadium for his ability to transform Sporting into a dominant force, breaking the club’s 19-year title drought and maintaining their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.

Amorim’s success at Sporting naturally caught the attention of the Premier League. Over the summer, he was heavily linked with Liverpool and West Ham United, both clubs eager to find a manager with a strong tactical vision and a proven track record of developing players. However, Amorim stayed loyal to Sporting, believing he had unfinished business.

It wasn’t until Manchester United came calling following TenHag’s departure that Amorim finally took the leap, joining a club with a strong Portuguese core, including Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and former Sporting star Manuel Ugarte.

Tactically, Amorim is expected to stick to the blueprint that brought him success in Lisbon. He is renowned for his use of a 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-3 formation, with a high-pressing game and an emphasis on possession. His Sporting side was built around a solid defensive foundation, with centre-backs like Gonçalo Inacio playing a key role in building attacks from the back.

United’s defence, particularly Lisandro Martínez, could benefit from this approach. Amorim’s teams also rely on dynamic wing-backs to provide width in attack, a system that may take time for United’s current full-backs to adjust to. However, players like Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw, once fit, could thrive in these roles. There is also the option to play wingers like Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony in these areas, revitalising those who are struggling in front of goal.

There’s also a historic link between Sporting and Manchester United through Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players in football history, who started his European journey in Lisbon before becoming a legend at Old Trafford. This connection adds a symbolic layer to Amorim’s appointment, as he follows in the footsteps of a club whose bond with Sporting runs deep.

As Amorim embarks on this new chapter in his career, he will need to replicate the success he achieved for the Sportinguistas. United are desperate for a manager who can impose a clear identity on the team and restore their competitive edge.

