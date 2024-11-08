Ireland 13 New Zealand 23

Ireland lost to New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series test match at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night, with the visitors claiming a 23-13 victory.

In a tightly-fought game, the All Blacks were full value for their first Dublin win since 2016, with the number of penalties conceded by Ireland having a bearing on the final score.

Opening Half

The opening half of a physical game saw the sides exchange penalty kicks, with New Zealand successfully kicking three to Ireland’s two.

First blood on the scoreboard went to the home side, however. The All Blacks were penalised for blocking in front of the receiver following an Irish Garryowen. With Ireland well positioned to the centre of the posts, Jack Crowley slotted his first kicking attempt at goal over the bar for a 3-0 lead.

New Zealand were quickly awarded their first shot at the posts when referee Nic Berry penalised Finlay Bealham for failing to roll away. Chiefs’ Damian McKenzie comfortably claimed the three-pointer to level the scores after 10 minutes.

All Blacks turned down opportunities to kick for points

Though New Zealand spent a substantial period of the first 40 minutes in the Irish half of the field, the All Blacks turned down a number of goal-kicking opportunities during that time.

With the sides still tied at 3-3 despite the All Blacks’ domination of possession, Damian McKenzie decided to kick his side’s next opportunity, awarded for an illegal tackle from Ireland. This gave the southern hemisphere team a 6-3 advantage on 29 minutes, as the visitors went into the lead for the first time in the test match.

During the final minutes of the first half, McKenzie brought his scoring to nine points when successful with an easy kick, giving New Zealand a 9-3 lead.

Just when it looked as though the main action of the half was complete, the Hurricanes’ Jordi Barrett was penalised for a high tackle. He was shown a yellow card by referee Nic Berry, following consultation with the TMO.

Munster’s Jack Crowley took the ensuing penalty to reduce the deficit on the conclusion of the half, leaving Ireland trailing the All Blacks 6-9 at the break.

Half-time: Ireland 6 New Zealand 9.

Though the Barrett yellow card was reviewed early in the second half, it was not upgraded to red, meaning the All Blacks’ centre spent 10 minutes in the sin bin, instead of 20 minutes which is now the new law.

Ireland try

With the All Blacks down a man, Ireland went in search of an early second half score. The home side powered towards the New Zealand line, moving from left to right. Josh van der Flier eventually stretched and powered his way over for the opening try of the game.

Jack Crowley kicked from right of the posts near the right side line as the Cork Constitution man gave Andy Farrell’s men a 13-9 advantage, with what was arguably his most difficult kick of the night.

Damian McKenzie was soon back on the scoreboard, as his effort from just inside the Irish half of the field, dissected the posts, leaving the bare minimum between the two teams, Ireland leading 13-12 with 49 minutes showing on the match clock.

All Blacks back in front

Finlay Bealham, who had earlier been replaced, came back on the field following an HIA for his replacement, Tom O’Toole. The prop was soon penalised for driving across in the scrum, rather than driving straight.

McKenzie, whose previous penalty attempt has come off the upright, made no mistake on this occasion, and put his side into a two-point lead, 15-13 with the clock passing the 60 minute mark.

Iain Henderson, one of Ireland’s replacements, was penalised at the breakdown minutes later, giving the visitors an opportunity to increase their second-half lead.

McKenzie added to his tally for the night as he successfully kicked the penalty, pushing his team 18-13 ahead in what had been a tight game until that stage.

New Zealand becoming more dominant

New Zealand became more dominant in the game against an unsteady Ireland. The All Blacks split the Irish side on their way to scoring their only five-pointer of the test match, having gone try-less for 68 minutes.

Moving the Irish team from one side of the pitch to the other, the Caelan Dorris-led side were stretched badly, giving New Zealand full-back Will Jordan of the Crusaders the easy task of running into the corner to touch down.

McKenzie failed on this occasion to add the extra point, leaving his side with a 10-point advantage, 23-13, as the game faced into the final 10 minutes.

New Zealand maintained the gap to the death, however, to claim their 32nd success in clashes between the sides.

For Ireland they failed to extend their current run of 19 successive wins at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland have now won 40 of their last 43 home games at the Aviva Stadium, dating back to 2016.

Final score: Ireland 13 New Zealand 23

Ireland team:

Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe, 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Finlay Bealham, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan,

6. Tadhg Beirne, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (captain).

