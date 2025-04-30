The five British Classics to watch in the 2025 flat racing season

The British Flat racing calendar presents a sophisticated progression of elite competition, beginning with spring trials and culminating in autumn championships.

The five Classics stand as definitive tests, each demanding specific attributes across varying distances that separate genuine contenders from pretenders.

While Flat racing lacks the fences and hurdles of National Hunt events, it compensates with its own brand of unpredictability. The absence of jumps doesn’t eliminate surprises; in fact, the sheer speed and tactical nuances of Flat races often lead to unexpected outcomes.

Several tight finishes and outsiders winning in recent years have underscored the importance of informed racing tips and highlighted the thrilling uncertainty that keeps fans and punters alike on the edge of their seats.

In this article, we delve into the five British Classics of the 2025 Flat racing season, helping you navigate the thrilling unpredictability of these prestigious events.

2,000 Guineas – Saturday, 3 May, Newmarket

The traditional curtain-raiser for the Classic season over the Rowley Mile presents a fascinating ante-post market following the setback to long-time market leader The Lion InWinter. Aidan O’Brien’s colt, previously installed as a warm order based on his impressive juvenile campaign, faces a race against time with connections reporting preparation delays.

In his absence, the Ballydoyle second string has assumed prominence, with Expanded and Twain now commanding serious respect.

Particularly noteworthy is Twain, who performed well in his last win at Saint-Cloud, showing impressive sectional times in the closing stages.

1,000 Guineas – Sunday, 4 May, Newmarket

Desert Flower dominates the ante-post market the next day with compelling credentials to take the 1,000 Guineas.

Charlie Appleby’s unbeaten filly produced a performance of genuine quality when taking the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile last backend, showcasing tactical versatility and a decisive turn of foot.

The Godolphin representative posted impressive sectional times that day, notably running the final two furlongs faster than the colts in the Dewhurst over the same course and distance. Her versatility regarding ground conditions — winning on both good-to-firm and soft — further enhances her credentials.

Epsom Oaks – Friday, 6 June, Epsom Downs

The Oaks is a true test of stamina and class for three-year-old fillies over the challenging mile-and-a-half at Epsom.

Desert Flower is also prominent in the betting for the Oaks, reflecting her versatility and potential over longer distances. The unique demands of Epsom’s undulating track and the infamous Tattenham Corner ensure that only the most balanced and resilient fillies prevail.​

Epsom Derby – Saturday, 7 June, Epsom Downs

The Derby is the most prestigious of the British Classics, attracting the best three-year-old colts to compete over a mile and a half. Despite missing the 2,000 Guineas, The Lion InWinter remains the ante-post favourite for the Derby, suggesting Epsom’s twelve furlongs will play to his strengths.

Stablemates Twain and Expanded offer solid alternatives. The latter’s dam is a half-sister to 2014 Derby hero Australia, providing a compelling bloodline connection to this premier classic.

Recent trends indicate the key Derby trials at Chester (Dee Stakes, Chester Vase) and York (Dante Stakes) will again prove instrumental in reshaping ante-post markets, with Lingfield’s Derby Trial less influential in recent seasons.

St Leger – Saturday, 13 September, Doncaster

The St Leger is the oldest of the five Classics and the final leg of the Triple Crown. Run over a demanding one mile and six furlongs, it tests the endurance of the best three-year-olds.

While the field is yet to take shape, early betting markets suggest a competitive race, with several promising stayers expected to emerge as the season progresses.

