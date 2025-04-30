Republic of Ireland Round-Up: Nations League Joy, Louise Quinn’s Retirement, and Kelleher’s Premier League Triumph

April has been a significant month for Irish football, with both the men’s and women’s national teams recording key results. From Nations League success and emotional retirements to major club achievements and injury news, here’s a full update on the Republic of Ireland’s latest soccer stories.

Women’s Team Soaring Under Carla Ward

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team delivered back-to-back wins over Greece in the UEFA Nations League B. A dominant 4-0 away win in Heraklion was followed by a 2-1 victory at home in Dublin, keeping Carla Ward’s side within striking distance of Group 2 leaders Slovenia.

Marissa Sheva, Kyra Carusa, Jessie Stapleton, and Amber Barrett all found the net in the first fixture, while Barrett and Anna Patten sealed the second win. These results place Ireland just three points off top spot with promotion still very much in play.

Louise Quinn Retires After 121 Caps

Amid the celebrations, veteran defender Louise Quinn announced her retirement from international football. The 34-year-old departs with 121 caps and 16 goals, having played a key role in Ireland’s World Cup qualification and their historic game at the Aviva Stadium. Captain Katie McCabe led the tributes, calling Quinn “a warrior, a mentor and a friend.”

Men’s Team Secure Nations League Status

The men’s team defeated Bulgaria 2-1 in the Nations League playoff, ensuring their place in League B. Goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and Alan Browne helped secure a 4-2 aggregate win. Stephen Kenny’s side will now turn attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with fixtures against Hungary, Armenia and Portugal on the horizon.

Kelleher Shines as Bazunu Suffers

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher lifted his first Premier League title after stepping up as first-choice goalkeeper in Alisson’s absence. The Cork native impressed during the title run-in and may now face a decision on his club future, with Liverpool linked to Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Meanwhile, Gavin Bazunu returned to Southampton early from his loan spell at Standard Liège after suffering a knee injury. The setback raises concerns about his fitness for Ireland’s summer fixtures.

How Football is Improving the Online Gambling Industry

Since launching in 2014, Bitcasino.io has set the benchmark for crypto and Bitcoin casinos, offering players over 2,000 games in various categories. The platform takes multiple advanced steps to defend player safety and make sure all games are fair. People seeking crypto-based online gambling should pick Bitcasino.io as their preferred platform.

Bitcasino.io invests in sports and e-sports events globally by supporting their growth through both sponsorships and partnerships. The platform sponsors teams to support the growth of both the gambling and sports industries. As more people use cryptocurrencies in sports and entertainment, Bitcasino.io leads the industry by developing new ways for players to enjoy the experience.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com