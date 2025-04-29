Marine Nationale wins William Hill Champion Chase

Marine Nationale (2/1) won the opening day highlight, the Grade 1 William Hill Champion Chase on Tuesday afternoon.

A winner at the Cheltenham Festival last March, the Barry Connell-owned and trained gelding, the son of French Navy ran out a seven-length winner over former Cheltenham Champion Chase winner, Captain Guinness (28/1).

The Rachael Blackmore-ridden runner-up was four and a quarter lengths ahead of Solness (11/1) in third.

Marine Nationale, who won the Champion Chase at Prestbury Park in March, becomes the first horse to complete the 2025 Cheltenham-Punchestown double.

A delighted winning owner and trainer, Barry Connell, said of his winner:

“He won doing a half-speed and I think this horse has all the attributes to be a multiple Champion Chase winner going forward.

“Our target is to win three (at Cheltenham) and equal Badsworth Boy, who is the only horse in history to win three Champion Chases despite all the storied horses over the years.

“He’s only eight. That’s his 12th run. No mileage on the clock so he can go back next year, nine and ten, and he grows an extra leg at Cheltenham. He’s just so laidback, goes through the gears, does enough, doesn’t burn any extra petrol than what he needs.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com