Champ Kiely wins Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Champion Novice Chase

Champ Kiely (22/1) completed a Willie Mullins Grade 1 double when winning the Dooley Insurance Champion Novice Chase over three miles this afternoon at Punchestown.

Having won the previous Grade 1 at 18/1 with Irancy, Champ Kiely was returned at a bigger price of 22/1.

With both Lecky Watson and Impaire Et Passe,both also from the Mullins yard, departing early in the race, Ballyburn (11/8 favourite) came more into prominence as the contest progressed.

With the Ronnie Bartlett-owned seven-year-old leading under Paul Townend, Danny Mullins asked Champ Kiely for his effort.

He son of Ocovango ballted bravely for Danny Mullins to eventually run out a comfortable six and a half length victor.

Ballyburn, in the runner-up spot, had 11 lengths to spare over Stellar Story (14/1) and Danny Gilligan in third.

