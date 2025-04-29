Irancy suprises in KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle

Irancy was a surprise 18/1 winner of the first Grade 1 of the Punchestown Festival 2025, the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle.

Ridden by Mark Walsh, the J.P. McManus-owned winner led home a Willie Mullins 1-2-3-4.

The Closutton hot favourite for the race, Cheltenham Festival winner Kopek Des Bordes (30/100 favourite), was fourth of the Mullins winners.

Salvator Mundi (100/30), who made the pace throughout under Patrick Mullins, took the runner-up position nine lengths behind the winner.

Karbau (22/1) and Danny Mullins were third, three lengths behind the second, with Kopek Des Bordes and Paul Townend a further 19 lengths back.

