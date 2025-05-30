🏐 GAA Football Championship Betting Preview – Saturday & Sunday , May 31st & 1st of June

This Saturday sees a full slate of All-Ireland Senior Football Championship clashes with massive implications. From Cork’s uphill task against Kerry to a toss-up between Roscommon and Meath, we’ve got the latest Power Prices and predictions covered.

🔥 Cork v Kerry – Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4:45 PM

Odds: Cork 7/1 | Draw 11/1 | Kerry 1/8

Tradition meets reality in this Munster derby, where Kerry are overwhelming favourites. With David Clifford and Seán O’Shea in the lineup, they should have too much for a rebuilding Cork side. Expect dominance from the Kingdom.

Best Bet: Kerry -6 handicap

Correct Score: Kerry 2-17 Cork 0-11

💥 Down v Louth – Páirc Esler, 5:30 PM

Odds: Down 8/13 | Draw 15/2 | Louth 17/10

This is a closer contest than it appears. Down’s Odhrán Murdock and Danny Magill provide a strong platform at home, while Louth will need a huge showing from Sam Mulroy to stay in the hunt.

Best Bet: Down to win & Both Teams to Score

Score Prediction: Down 1-14 Louth 1-12

⚔️ Roscommon v Meath – Dr Hyde Park, 6:00 PM

Odds: Roscommon 10/11 | Draw 7/1 | Meath 6/5

A genuine 50-50. Enda Smith and Daire Cregg will lead the way for Roscommon, while Jordan Morris remains Meath’s ace card. Expect a tight, tactical battle.

Best Bet: Roscommon to win by 1–3 points

Prediction: Roscommon 0-16 Meath 1-12

🔴 Tyrone v Mayo – Healy Park, 7:00 PM

Odds: Tyrone 3/10 | Draw 10/1 | Mayo 16/5

The bookmakers are confident in Tyrone, and so are we. Daragh Canavan and McCurry offer too much firepower for a Mayo side that lacks scoring fluency. Unless Ryan O’Donoghue has a standout performance, Tyrone should win comfortably.

Best Bet: Tyrone -4 handicap

Prediction: Tyrone 2-13 Mayo 0-11

🏐

Sunday GAA All-Ireland Football Championship Betting Preview

June 1st, 2025 – Power Prices & Predictions

🟣

Derry v Galway

–

Celtic Park, 2:00 PM

Odds:

🔴 Derry: 13/5

🤝 Draw: 7/1

🟣 Galway: 2/5

Preview:

Galway are firm favourites, but this is no gimme. Derry’s defensive shape and counter-attack — led by Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass — could cause trouble. Still, Galway’s wealth of attacking options in Walsh, Tierney, and Finnerty makes them hard to stop.

📈 Betting Tip: Galway to win by 1–5 points

💬 Prediction: Galway 1-15 Derry 0-13

🔵

Dublin v Armagh

–

Croke Park, 4:00 PM

Odds:

🔵 Dublin: 11/10

🤝 Draw: 13/2

🟠 Armagh: EVS (even money)

Preview:

A real blockbuster. Dublin are slight underdogs despite their Croker pedigree — perhaps a nod to Armagh’s unbeaten 2025 form. If Rian O’Neill and Murnin fire, the Orchard men can win. But Dublin still have Ciarán Kilkenny, Costello, and Cluxton to steady the ship.

⚠️ Tip: Armagh draw no bet at EVS looks smart

💬 Prediction: Armagh 0-17 Dublin 1-13

🔁 Updated 6-Fold Power Price Accumulator:

✅ Kerry

✅ Down

✅ Roscommon

✅ Tyrone

✅ Galway

✅ Armagh (Draw No Bet)

📊 Approx return: ~14/1

*Odds subject to change. Always gamble responsibly. For help visit GambleAware.ie