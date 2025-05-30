🏐 GAA Football Championship Betting Preview – Saturday & Sunday , May 31st & 1st of June
This Saturday sees a full slate of All-Ireland Senior Football Championship clashes with massive implications. From Cork’s uphill task against Kerry to a toss-up between Roscommon and Meath, we’ve got the latest Power Prices and predictions covered.
🔥 Cork v Kerry – Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4:45 PM
- Odds: Cork 7/1 | Draw 11/1 | Kerry 1/8
Tradition meets reality in this Munster derby, where Kerry are overwhelming favourites. With David Clifford and Seán O’Shea in the lineup, they should have too much for a rebuilding Cork side. Expect dominance from the Kingdom.
Best Bet: Kerry -6 handicap
Correct Score: Kerry 2-17 Cork 0-11
💥 Down v Louth – Páirc Esler, 5:30 PM
- Odds: Down 8/13 | Draw 15/2 | Louth 17/10
This is a closer contest than it appears. Down’s Odhrán Murdock and Danny Magill provide a strong platform at home, while Louth will need a huge showing from Sam Mulroy to stay in the hunt.
Best Bet: Down to win & Both Teams to Score
Score Prediction: Down 1-14 Louth 1-12
⚔️ Roscommon v Meath – Dr Hyde Park, 6:00 PM
- Odds: Roscommon 10/11 | Draw 7/1 | Meath 6/5
A genuine 50-50. Enda Smith and Daire Cregg will lead the way for Roscommon, while Jordan Morris remains Meath’s ace card. Expect a tight, tactical battle.
Best Bet: Roscommon to win by 1–3 points
Prediction: Roscommon 0-16 Meath 1-12
🔴 Tyrone v Mayo – Healy Park, 7:00 PM
- Odds: Tyrone 3/10 | Draw 10/1 | Mayo 16/5
The bookmakers are confident in Tyrone, and so are we. Daragh Canavan and McCurry offer too much firepower for a Mayo side that lacks scoring fluency. Unless Ryan O’Donoghue has a standout performance, Tyrone should win comfortably.
Best Bet: Tyrone -4 handicap
Prediction: Tyrone 2-13 Mayo 0-11
🏐
Sunday GAA All-Ireland Football Championship Betting Preview
June 1st, 2025 – Power Prices & Predictions
🟣
Derry v Galway
–
Celtic Park, 2:00 PM
Odds:
- 🔴 Derry: 13/5
- 🤝 Draw: 7/1
- 🟣 Galway: 2/5
Preview:
Galway are firm favourites, but this is no gimme. Derry’s defensive shape and counter-attack — led by Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass — could cause trouble. Still, Galway’s wealth of attacking options in Walsh, Tierney, and Finnerty makes them hard to stop.
📈 Betting Tip: Galway to win by 1–5 points
💬 Prediction: Galway 1-15 Derry 0-13
🔵
Dublin v Armagh
–
Croke Park, 4:00 PM
Odds:
- 🔵 Dublin: 11/10
- 🤝 Draw: 13/2
- 🟠 Armagh: EVS (even money)
Preview:
A real blockbuster. Dublin are slight underdogs despite their Croker pedigree — perhaps a nod to Armagh’s unbeaten 2025 form. If Rian O’Neill and Murnin fire, the Orchard men can win. But Dublin still have Ciarán Kilkenny, Costello, and Cluxton to steady the ship.
⚠️ Tip: Armagh draw no bet at EVS looks smart
💬 Prediction: Armagh 0-17 Dublin 1-13
🔁 Updated 6-Fold Power Price Accumulator:
✅ Kerry
✅ Down
✅ Roscommon
✅ Tyrone
✅ Galway
✅ Armagh (Draw No Bet)
📊 Approx return: ~14/1