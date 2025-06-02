HomeNewsCamille Pissarro wins Prix du Jockey Club for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan...
Camille Pissarro wins Prix du Jockey Club for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Camille Pissarro and Ryan Moore win the French Derby at Chantilly.

The 7/2 race favourite Camille Pissarro won the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.

It was a second success in the race for trainer Aidan O’Brien who was previously successful with St Mark’s Basilica.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Camille Pissarro was a half-length winner of the one mile two and a half furlongs French Derby.

The William Buick-ridden Cualificar (12/1), trained in France by Andre Fabre for Godolphin, took the runner-up spot.

John and Thady Gosden’s Detain, and Irish-bred owned by Juddmonte Farms, was third, a neck behind the second placer.

The other Aidan O’Brien runner- Trinity College (20/1), with Wayne Lordan in the saddle – who cut out most of the pace for Camille Pissarro, stayed on to finish fourth, a neck further behind.

Sired by Coolmore Stud’s Wootton Basseett, and owned by a Coolmore partnership, Camille Pissarro was a second French classic success for his sire, after Henri Matisse won the French 2000 Guineas last month.

