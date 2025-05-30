🔥 URC Quarter-Final Betting Preview: Leinster to Run Riot, Sharks to Sink Munster
Saturday, June 1st will be a day of high stakes and even higher expectations as Leinster host Scarlets in Dublin and Munster travel to Durban to face the Sharks. With the bookies showing contrasting predictions for both Irish provinces, it’s set to be a dramatic day in the BKT United Rugby Championship.
🔵 Leinster v Scarlets – Aviva Stadium, 3:00pm
Leinster are heavy favourites with a -25 handicap reflecting the gulf in class. With Jimmy O’Brien earning his 100th cap, Sam Prendergast pulling the strings at 10, and a devastating backline behind him, Leo Cullen’s side is expected to cruise.
Scarlets, who’ve had a poor campaign, will need a miracle to keep this close. Expect a dominant display from the Dubliners.
💶 Betting Tip: Leinster -25 @ 10/11 & Over 51.5 points @ 20/23.
🧠 Prediction: Leinster by 35+. This could get ugly.
🔴 Sharks v Munster – Kings Park, 5:30pm (Irish time)
